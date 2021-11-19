Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce Summer 2022 Tour

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will be on tour together for the first time in 13 years next summer when they team up for a joint outing in the U.S. and Europe behind a new album that comes out today, “Raise the Roof.”

The tour isn’t an extensive one, at least as currently announced. In America, Plant and Krauss are due to only play 10 dates, all in the eastern U.S., Midwest or South. Their European trek is even shorter, consisting of eight dates.

Three of the 10 U.S. dates are in New York state, with the tour scheduled to kick off in Canandaigua, NY on June 1 and proceed to Saratoga Springs and Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. From there, there are shows in cities including Chicago, Philadelphia and Indianapolis before the U.S. leg wraps up just over two weeks later at Atlanta’s Cadence Bank Amphitheatre.

Ten days after that, Plant and Krauss commence the European leg in London at BST Hyde Park on June 26, wrapping up in Berlin on July 20.

Tickets for the U.S. go on sale to the general public Dec. 3, following some presales on Nov. 29. For the European dates, the presales begin Nov. 24 and the general sale commences Nov. 26.

Demand will certainly succeed supply at these outings, and there’s no word on whether dates in other areas may be added later. But even after their previous album, the Grammy-winning “Raising Sand,” came out in 2007, tour dates didn’t come in huge abundance, topping out at fewer than 50 shows.

Plant and Krauss did almost all of their previous touring as a duo over a period of six months in 2008, followed by a handful of European dates in 2009. They did subsequently perform together for a few songs in 2015 as part of a tribute to the blues legend Lead Belly at the Kennedy Center.

The new “Raise the Roof,” on Rounder Records, has been hailed as a worthy follow-up to “Raising Sand,” which won Grammys for album and record of the year, among other plaudits, at the Grammys. Both albums were produced by T Bone Burnett, who joined the band on the 2008 tour.

“The album sounds warm, mystical and at times slightly foreboding, like an old friend you’re glad to see again who’s still a little mysterious,” wrote Variety in a November profile of the duo. Read that interview here.

The pair will appear on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” tonight and “CBS Saturday Morning” tomorrow morning.

The list of 2022 tour dates:

6/1 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC

6/3 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/4 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

6/6 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/7 – Chicago, IL – Jay Pritzker Pavilion

6/9 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

6/11 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/12 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion @ The Mann

6/14 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre

6/16 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

6/26 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park

7/1 – Hamar, NO – Tjuvholmen Arena

7/2 – Bergen, NO – Bergenhus Fortress

7/5 – Rättvik, SE – Dalhalla

7/14 – Lucca, IT – Lucca Summer Festival – Piazza Napoleone

7/16 – Stuttgart, DE – JazzOpen Stuttgart 2022

7/18 – Sopot, PL – Opera Lesna

7/20 – Berlin, DE – Zitadelle