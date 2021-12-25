BTS Members RM, Jin and Suga Test Positive for COVID-19

Three members of superstar K-pop group BTS have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two days, their management company Big Hit Music has announced.

On Saturday, RM and Jin tested positive for COVID-19 one day after fellow member Suga was also diagnosed. The three members completed their second rounds of COVID vaccinations in late August, Big Hit Music said, and none of them had contact with each other or other BTS members. Their symptoms are either mild or non-existent.

All seven members of BTS were on an official break where they could rest, recharge and spend time with their families after their busy schedules, which included their “Permission to Dance on Stage” concerts in Los Angeles and the iHeartRadio Jingle Bell Tour earlier in December. The singers returned to South Korea after their personal travels and self-isolated separately.

Suga returned to South Korea on Thursday, December 23, and tested positive the next day, but did not show any symptoms, Big Hit Music said. RM came back on Friday, December 17, underwent self-quarantine in his home and tested positive on Saturday evening, thought he’s not exhibiting any symptoms. Jin returned to Korea on Monday, December 6, self-quarantined and was released after testing negative twice. However, he developed mild, flu-like symptoms on Saturday afternoon and tested positive in the evening.

The U.S. concerts were BTS’ first since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic began. The group is nominated at the 2022 Grammy Awards for best pop duo/group performance for their hit song “Butter.” After their extended period of rest, the group’s first since 2019, they will work on a new album, which will mark a “new chapter,” and prepare for an upcoming March tour in Seoul.