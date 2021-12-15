Ringo Starr, Fred Armisen, Jon Hamm Star in New George Harrison Video for ‘My Sweet Lord’

Ringo Starr, Fred Armisen and Jon Hamm are among the A-list stars in a new official music video for George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord.”

Produced 51 years after the song’s release, the video gets a little help from Harrison’s friends, including ex-Beatle Starr, the Eagles’ Joe Walsh and Jeff Lynne, who played with Harrison in the Traveling Wilburys. Harrison’s wife Olivia and son Dhani, who executive produced the video with David Zonshine, also make cameos.

The video also stars Vanessa Bayer, Mark Hamill, Patton Oswalt, Taika Waititi, Moshe Kasher, Natasha Legerro, Reggie Watts, Tim Heidecker, Paul Scheer, Darren Criss and “Weird Al” Yankovic. Brett Metter, David Gborie, Sam Richardson, Atsuko Okatsuka, Rosanna Arquette, Brandon Wardell, Anders Holm, Junie Stoddard, Sparrow Suter and Marli Lopez Eckert also make appearances.

Other cameos include Rupert Friend, Angus Sampson, Eric Wareheim, Kate Micucci, Riki Lindhome, Alyssa Stonoha, Mitra Jouhari, Sandy Honig, Aimee Mullins, Courtney Pauroso, Natalie Palamides, Shepard Fairey, Claudia O’Doherty, Tom Scharpling, Lance Bangs and Sarah Baker.

In the video, Hamill plays the head of a secret agency who deploys Armisen and Bayer to track down “something out there.” After investigating the star-studded Last Bookstore in Los Angeles, as well as a crowded movie theater, Armisen and Bayer abandon their search. At the end of the video, they turn on the radio and hear the opening strums of “My Sweet Lord.” In a statement, director Lance Bangs said that the video is meant “to represent the song visually while these agents and inspectors kept missing the metaphysical wonder around them.”

“It felt like a warm step out into overlapping friendships after an unexpected hibernation,” Bangs told People. “George seemed to draw interesting musicians, comedians, and personalities into his world, and that spirit felt like it was happening around us throughout the shoot.”

“My Sweet Lord” originally appeared on Harrison’s 1970 debut solo album “All Things Must Pass” and hit No. 1 in both the United States and United Kingdom. Harrison and the Beatles recently resurfaced with the release of Peter Jackson’s Disney Plus docuseries “Get Back,” in which Harrison tinkers with several songs that would later end up on “All Things Must Pass.”

Watch the video below.