Republic Records Names Wendy Goldstein and Jim Roppo Co-Presidents

Republic Records has promoted Wendy Goldstein and Jim Roppo to the roles of co-presidents, the label’s co-founders, Monte Lipman and Avery Lipman, announced Wednesday.

Goldstein, one of the top A&R people in the music industry, has served as president of West Coast Creative since 2019 and is based in the Los Angeles office. Roppo has occupied the post of executive VP and general manager since 2018 and is based in the label’s New York headquarters.

Regarding these promotions, Monte commented, “Wendy and Roppo together are the ultimate dynamic duo. Their leadership spearheading groundbreaking releases and historic campaigns has captured the imagination of our industry while making a tremendous impact on popular culture. I’m thrilled to make this announcement as we embark on the next chapter of Republic Records.”

Avery added, “We can always rely on Roppo and Wendy to not only exceed expectations, but shatter them entirely. They’ve been integral to our success up to this point and will be even more crucial to the evolution of our company.”

Goldstein said, “I’ve been very lucky to work with Monte, Avery, and Republic for over two decades now. To say it’s been an unbelievable ride is an understatement! They’ve showed me the utmost support and confidence at every turn and continue to inspire me. I’m looking forward to this amazing new opportunity alongside my good friend Roppo as we usher in Republic’s next era.”

Roppo stated, “There’s no other company like Republic. Monte and Avery empower everyone around them to excel at an unparalleled level. The last ten years have been unforgettable, and I’m thankful for their continued trust and belief as I join my incredible Co-President the one and only Wendy Goldstein in this new role.”

Goldstein initially joined the label as A&R consultant in 2009. She went from senior VP of A&R in 2011 to executive VP in 2014 and was named West Coast president three years later. Throughout her tenure, she has worked closely with Ariana Grande, Enrique Iglesias, Julia Michaels and the Weeknd and personally signed Billy Porter, John Legend, Jonas Brothers, Kim Petras and many others. She has also been touted on Variety’s Hitmakers — where she is A&R Person of the Year at the forthcoming event — and Billboard’s Women in Music, among other accolades. Prior to Republic, she held positions in A&R Geffen Records, East West Records, MCA Records and Capitol/ Priority Records.

A 24-year veteran of Universal Music Group, Roppo has been a part of the Republic family since 2012. He served as EVP of marketing & commerce until 2018, when he became EVP and GM. He has regularly appeared in Variety’s Hitmakers and Billboard power lists. Prior to Republic, he spent 13 years at Island Def Jam Music Group, where he rose to senior VP of sales.