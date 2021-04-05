Republic Records Promotes Xiarra-Diamond Nimrod to VP of Marketing Strategy

Republic Records has promoted Xiarra-Diamond Nimrod to vice president of marketing strategy, the label’s EVP and general manager Jim Roppo and SVP of marketing Marleny Reyes announced. She is based in Republic Records’ New York headquarters.

According to the announcement, Nimrod will continue to architect, implement, and oversee marketing, rollout, and release strategy for label artists including Pop Smoke, Metro Boomin, Ski Mask the Slump God, Jacquees, Lil Tecca, FCG Heem and more.

“We’ve been lucky to have a front row seat to Xiarra’s evolution into a world-class marketing executive.” Roppo said. “I’ll never forget hiring her as a temp to be my assistant. Her knowledge, acumen, and passion floored our entire team from day one. She worked her way through the ranks from an assistant to running point on historic album releases.”

Reyes added, “Xiarra’s level of determination and creativity have positioned her as not only one of Republic’s future leaders, but also one of the music industry’s future leaders as well. She has consistently raised the bar with each and every campaign. It is inspiring and an honor to work alongside of her and to share the news of her promotion.”

Nimrod commented, “From the beginning, Republic really empowered me and I’ve had incredible mentors such as Roppo and Marleny Reyes to help guide me along the way. Since I started, they fostered my passion, encouraged me to ask questions, openly expressed their support, and continuously believed in me. Republic is the home of breaking new artists, and I feel blessed and excited to work alongside the best team in the business.”

Diamond launched her career as an intern at Universal Music Group during her junior year at Brooklyn College in 2015. After working as Roppo’s assistant she became a full-time assistant to Reyes, then was promoted to manager of digital strategy and then manager of marketing strategy in 2020.