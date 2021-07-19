Republic Records Promotes Kevin Lipson to Executive VP of Global Commerce and Digital Strategy

Republic Records as promoted Kevin Lipson to executive vice president of global commerce and digital strategy, the company’s executive VP/general manager Jim Roppo announced. He is based in Republic’s New York headquarters.

In this role, Lipson, a seven-year veteran of the Universal Music Group company, will oversee commerce and streaming for the label’s acts worldwide. He and his staff have worked closely with artists such as Taylor Swift, the Weeknd, Drake, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, and many others.

Regarding the promotion, Roppo commented, “Under Kevin’s leadership, the Republic Commerce and Digital Strategy ‘Stream Team’ have set the gold standard for the music industry. His creativity, competitive spirit and extensive relationships, help our artists achieve the highest levels of success.”

Lipson said, “I want our artists to feel unconditionally supported as they hopefully affect the world in a positive way. Our roster is extremely diverse, not only in sound and genre, but also in message and in thought. We’re here to amplify that. [Republic founders] Monte and Avery [Lipman] and Jim have inspired a will to never give up. They’ve empowered us with the opportunity and belief to compete at the highest level in an environment where we feel fulfilled. It’s really an honor to be a part of Republic’s legacy.”

Lipson is a 25-year veteran of Universal Music Group. He has held several senior level management positions within the Universal family of labels at Republic, Island, Def Jam, UMe and UMG’s commercial partnership division in Los Angeles and New York.