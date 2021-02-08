Republic Records Promotes Gary Spangler to Executive Vice President

Gary Spangler has been promoted to executive vice president of Republic Records, label founder and CEO Monte Lipman announced.

In this role, Spangler will continue to shepherd promotion for acts on the Republic and Island Records rosters, according to the announcement. A 14-year veteran of the company and executive VP of promotion since 2016, he has orchestrated and executed promotion campaigns for the likes of Ariana Grande, Drake, Jonas Brothers, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and more, in addition to Island’s Demi Lovato and Shawn Mendes. Under his leadership, Republic has held strong as the “#1 Mediabase Airplay Marketshare Label” for the last seven years; Spangler has been on Variety’s “Hitmakers” list every year since inception.

Regarding this promotion, Lipman commented, “Gary’s leadership and recent accomplishments has been nothing short of historic. His overall passion for music, support of the artist community, and pursuit of excellence remains key ingredients to his success.”

Spangler added, “It’s an honor to play a small part in the legacy of Republic that Monte and Avery have built from the ground up. I’m inspired to be on this team every single day I get up for work. Now more than ever, I’m excited for what the future holds at Republic.”

Spangler joined the Republic Records team in 2006 as VP of crossover promotion. He was upped to senior VP of promotion and operations in 2012 and EVP in 2016. He began his career at KYLD Radio in San Francisco.