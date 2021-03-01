Republic Records Hires Ben Facey as Executive VP of Global Marketing & Digital Strategy (EXCLUSIVE)

Republic Records has hired Ben Facey as executive vice president of global marketing & digital strategy, EVP and General Manager Jim Roppo announced Monday morning. He is based in the Republic’s New York headquarters.

According to the announcement, in this newly established post, Facey will architect, implement, and shepherd international marketing campaigns and digital initiatives for the label’s entire roster. He joins Republic after five years with Universal Music Australia, where he was as the label’s chief liaison for its global release strategy and rollout.

Roppo said, “Ben is a world-class marketer, and we’re thrilled to have him lead the Republic global marketing team. He’s respected and loved by many of the artists on our roster and will prove invaluable to our continued expansion into the international music community.”

Facey added, “I’ve watched [Republic founders] Monte and Avery Lipman and Jim Roppo operate this label very differently than all of the other labels. They’re as hungry as it gets. They want victory so intensely it puts a smile on your face to go to work. They’re a winning team with an impeccable roster that keeps growing every day. Personally, when you get a call from Republic that they’d love for you to be EVP of Global Marketing, it’s an honor. I told my wife, ‘Challenge is great. Sitting outside of your comfort zone is even better.’ So, we packed up our lives in Australia and moved to America to embark on this journey with the best team in the business.”

Prior to Universal, Facey spent five years at Foxtel as head of marketing, running the television powerhouse’s marketing efforts for five music brands. Previously, he worked at Warner Music Australia for 12 years.