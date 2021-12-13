Music Industry Moves: Republic Records Ups Lucas Romeo to Senior VP of Promotion; Records Nashville Welcomes Two EVPs

Republic Records has promoted Lucas Romeo to senior VP of promotion, effective immediately, EVP Gary Spangler announced on Monday.

Based in New York, Romeo will oversee promotion efforts across multiple formats, guiding the promotion team and breaking artists in today’s new landscape. Romeo joined Republic in 2014 as regional promotion manager in Nashville, before returning to New York to serve as VP of Top 40. He began his professional career at Epic Records in New York.

Spangler said, “Lucas is the most forward-thinking modern promotion executive in the music business. He is constantly one step ahead of the competition. There’s no one I’d rather have at my side as we sail into uncharted waters.”

Romeo added, “I am grateful to Monte, Avery, and Gary for the opportunity to carry the flag into the next chapter of Republic. We will continue to be the most progressive promotion team as the music business evolves.”

+ The Nashville wing of the Records label has named Josh Easler executive VP of promotion and commercial strategy, and Joe Fisher as executive VP of the label, label co-founder and partner Barry Weiss announced Monday.

Based out of the company’s Nashville office, Easler will oversee all radio promotion as well as all commercial strategy which includes all DSPs, commercial platforms, and the like. He joins Records Nashville following a stint as VP of promotion at Arista Nashville, and a prior gig at RCA.

In his new role, Fisher will oversee the signing, developing, and cultivating of new talent for the label. Fisher joins Records Nashville having previously spent most of his career at Universal Nashville, where he rose to VP of A&R under Luke Lewis. He also Fisher co-founded Boom, a publishing company, with Keith Urban and Ross Copperman in 2017.

Weiss commented, “We are so excited to be leveling up and raising the game with our efforts in Nashville and country music. I can’t think of two better executives to take us forward and achieve this task than Josh Easler and Joe Fisher. They’re both established superstars in their respective fields in country music with great pedigree and substantial track records.”

+ Deluge Music and songwriter/producer Danny Myrick, who has penned hits for Jason Aldean, Maddie & Tae, Craig Morgan, Tim McGraw and others, have announced the formation of Los Angeles-based Canyon Coast Entertainment. According to the announcement, the company’s mission is to “find and develop emerging Americana and country artists in the region, providing production, publishing and live performance opportunities based in their own backyard.”

Deluge Music’s Managing Member, David Robkin, said, “We could not be more excited to launch Canyon Coast under the leadership of Danny Myrick. In addition to being a fantastic songwriter and producer, Danny’s vision and entrepreneurial spirit has brought us to California to develop and support the amazing talent based in the West. We are confident that this will be an exciting opportunity for Deluge Music and the artists/writers who work in or near the West Coast.”

Danny Myrick adds, “From Buck & Merle to The Flying Burrito Brothers, to Ronstadt, the Eagles and Jackson Brown, to Dwight, Blackhawk, Highway 101 and Gary Allan, the untamed wildness of the California ‘country’ sound has always deeply resonated with me in an almost spiritual way. I believe the main reason that sound is essentially nonexistent in current country music is the lack of attention given to the immense and unique talent pool in that region.”