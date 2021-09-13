Music Industry Moves: Republic Launches Imperial Music Label; A2IM and Clio Awards Open Submissions

Republic Records today formally launched Imperial Music, a new independent music company led by former Astralwerks executive Glenn Mendlinger that soft-launched last year.

According to the announcement, the New York-based label is a new division of Republic and signs, develops and markets emerging independent artists and creators, and partners with Ingrooves Music Group for distribution services. Mendlinger reports to Republic co-founders Monte and Avery Lipman —”a structure that provides Imperial the flexibility to uniquely upstream artists to Republic who require more resources.”

The label has already released several charting albums: G Herbo’s “25,” Bo Burnham’s “Inside (The Songs),” Tomorrow X Together’s “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze” and Twice’s “Taste of Love.” Other Imperial artists include Baby Gravy, the Chemical Brothers, Jelani Aryeh, Brye, the Score, Chri$tian Gate$ and Laurel.

“Imperial Music was created to support the incredible emerging talent that continues to grow in the independent music sector,” Mendlinger said. “Artists and creators are seeking more independence, speed to market and services that scale with their needs. I’m thrilled with the quick and successful impact Imperial Music has made in the marketplace to support the next generation of musicians and creators.”

Before joining Republic Records to launch Imperial, Mendlinger spent 21 years at Astralwerks, working closely with Fatboy Slim, the Chemical Brothers, Daft Punk, David Guetta and Swedish House Mafia.

+ The 2022 Clio Music Awards — which recognize creativity in music marketing and the use of music in advertising — are officially open. New categories include New Medium: Use of Music in Sonic Branding; New Category in Music Marketing: Sound Design within the Film/Video Craft Medium; and Music Supervisor and Distribution Company options have been added in the individual and company credits for entries. For more information on all 19 mediums plus 8 additional student mediums, fees, and deadlines, see https://clios.com/how-to-enter/our-programs/music

+ The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) kicks off the Libera Awards season by opening the submissions process for the annual event. The awards honor the independent artists, labels, and music industry leaders. People will be able to submit nominees for each awards category until submissions close on December 6. This year, A2IM unveils new awards categories to choose from, totaling 36.

The first round of voting for the A2IM Libera Awards runs January 24, 2022 through February 8. Nominees will be announced and the final voting round will open on March 23, with voting closing on April 6. For a list and descriptions of all A2IM Libera Award categories and to submit nominees, click here.

+ Sony Production Music has announced that after ten years, EMI Production Music has returned to its flagship brand name KPM Music. Russell Emanuel, President & CEO, Sony Production Music said, “Professional music aficionados throughout the industry hold KPM Music in the highest regard. Through the golden age of TV theme music, KPM set the bar that is still the blueprint for many of today’s high-end production music libraries. It is with the greatest respect that we retire the EMI Production Music name, and it is an honor and privilege to steer the ship into the future with the KPM brand as our figurehead.”

With a history spanning over sixty years, KPM is known for creating the original blueprint for synch music. Originating as a partnership in 1830 between musical instrument makers Robert William Keith and William Prowse, the company began operating as KPM (Keith Prowse Maurice) in 1960 after merging with the Peter Maurice music company. In 1969, KPM became part of EMI, and was rebranded to EMI Production Music in 2011. It has provided themes for such television shows as the U.K.’s “Animal Magic,” “Grange Hill” and “Mastermind” to famed U.S. shows like “Peoples Court” and “Monday Night Football.”