Red Hot Chili Peppers Plot U.S., European Stadium Tour for Summer 2022

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are looking to bring stadium shows back to Europe as well as America next summer, with the unveiling of a 2022 tour that will begin in Spain next June and come to the U.S. for 19 shows beginning in Denver in late July. It marks the first time the Chili Peppers have ever done a stadium tour in the States.

The band is promising to include material from a yet-to-be-announced forthcoming album. The shows will mark the group’s first since guitarist John Frusciante was announced as returning to the fold in December 2019. It also marks their first formal activity since leaving Q Prime Management and signing with Guy Oseary in April.

The opening acts planned for the tour are mostly headliners in their own right, including the Strokes, Anderson Paak, St. Vincent, Haim, ASAP Rocky, Thundercat and King Princess.

The group announced the outing in a mock-news video that had band members adopting wigs to camp it up in the style of “Anchorman” — with the fact that Chad Smith already resembles Will Ferrell as it is only adding to the allusion.

The Los Angeles date will be July 31 at SoFi Stadium, with Beck and Thundercat opening. East coast dates include an Aug. 31 show at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium with the Strokes and Thundercat.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. local times at RedHotChiliPeppers.com. A fan presale for the U.S. shows begins this Saturday at 10 a.m. local times. An American Express cardholder presale goes up this Friday at 10.

The full 2022 itinerary:

Europe

Sat Jun 04 – Seville, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla=

Tue Jun 07 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olimpic=

Fri Jun 10 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Goffertpark=

Wed Jun 15 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskas Stadium=

Sat Jun 18 – Firenze, Italy – Firenze Rocks (festival date)

Wed Jun 22 – Manchester, UK – Emirates Old Trafford=

Sat Jun 25 – London, UK – London Stadium~

Wed Jun 29 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park~

Fri Jul 01 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park~

Sun Jul 03 – Leuven, Belgium – Rock Werchter (festival date)

Tue Jul 05 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieStadium=

Fri Jul 08 – Paris, France – Stade de France~

Tue Jul 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion=

North America

Sat Jul 23 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High*

Wed Jul 27 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park*

Fri Jul 29 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium+

Sun Jul 31 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium+

Wed Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park^

Sat Aug 06 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium^^

Wed Aug 10 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park^

Fri Aug 12 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium^

Sun Aug 14 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park^

Wed Aug 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium^

Fri Aug 19 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field^

Sun Aug 21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre^

Tue Aug 30 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium^

Thu Sep 01 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium^

Sat Sep 03 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park^

Thu Sep 08 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park^

Sat Sep 10 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park# (on sale date TBA)

Thu Sep 15 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium^

Sun Sep 18 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field^

=with A$AP Rocky and Thundercat

~with Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

*with Haim and Thundercat

+with Beck and Thundercat

^with the Strokes and Thundercat

^^with the Strokes and King Princess

#with St. Vincent and Thundercat