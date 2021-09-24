Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2022 Stadium Tour Via Goofy Fake-News Video

Some things never change, and nearly 40 years after they first formed, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are still goofballs. The group, whose most solid lineup — cofounders Anthony Kiedis and Flea with drummer Chad Smith and guitarist John Frusciante — recently reunited, has announced a stadium tour for next year.

They don’t have any dates of details except that they’re playing in Europe in June and North American in July, but they got the news out via a goofy fake news video that finds them in characteristic form, with Kiedis and Flea done up as ’70-style news anchors named John Hammerswaddle, Todd the Squirrel, Smith in a similar getup as weatherman Randy Raindrops, and Frusciante playing himself.

The announcement reads in full:

“With guitarist and all around cosmic musician John Frusciante back in the fold, the boys are firing on all cylinders, their hearts are full and they’re fixing to unleash an infinite river of creativity, and rock your world.

“The band is grateful to be working with event producers Live Nation in this endeavor.

“All the tour dates, sales information, support acts and other factoids will be available shortly.

“John Frusciante recently took the time to visit local news station KHOT to speak with legendary newscasters John Hammerswaddle, Todd the Squirrel, and Randy Raindrops, and speak about this upcoming journey.

“The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been around, and have not just fallen off the turnip truck, but to a man, they have never been more thrilled, bursting with commitment and purpose, as they are regarding this upcoming tour. They have no interest in resting on past accolades, awards or commercial success, this is a mission, they intend to channel the most mighty spirits, and give everything they’ve got.”

Watch the video below.