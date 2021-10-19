Red Bull SoundClash Returns With Rico Nasty, Danny Brown, Tank and the Bangas, More

For the first time in 10 years, Red Bull’s long-running SoundClash is back with a line-up in four cities that includes Rico Nasty, Danny Brown, Shelley (formerly known as Dram), Tang and the Bangas and more. The four shows will take place from November 30 – December 15 in Atlanta, Houston, Nashville and Chicago, and feature two artists competing across two opposite stages, with the audience deciding the winner.

Red Bull SoundClash 2021 U.S. Lineup:

November 30, Atlanta: Shelley fka Dram vs. Westside Boogie

December 2, Houston: Tank and the Bangas vs. the Suffers

December 9, Nashville: Bren Joy vs. TBD

December 15, Chicago: Rico Nasty vs. Danny Brown

According to the announcement, Red Bull SoundClash enables artists to push their musical boundaries through exploring music styles, battling, repertoires, and artist collaborations while empowering the audience to become more than spectators to decide the winner. Inspired by the culture of competing soundsystems originating in Kingston, Jamaica, Red Bull SoundClash is set over multiple rounds as bands and artists musically duke it out with the recipient of the biggest crowd reaction (captured on a decibel meter) to be crowned champion. While these artists may be competing against each other at every turn, SoundClash is ultimately a celebration of the power of live music, collaboration, and creative empowerment.

The official event descriptions are below:

Atlanta // November 30:

A Love Renaissance Special: Shelley fka DRAM vs Westside Boogie

Red Bull SoundClash teams up with Atlanta-based independent record label, management and multi-media company, Love Renaissance (LVRN), for one special night at The Eastern. In celebration of the Love Renaissance collective, R&B singer-songwriter Shelley fka DRAM and Compton-born Westside Boogie will face off in a live, head-to-head clash for the ages.

Houston // December 2:

The Suffers vs Tank and The Bangas

Red Bull SoundClash joins forces with The Suffers vs Tank and the Bangas to celebrate the art, culture and musical genres of both headliners while showcasing their abilities in a ‘Queens of Gulf Coast Soul’ themed four-round face-off, featuring co-hosts Paul Wall and Big Freedia, special guests, and other familiar faces from the Texas and Louisiana music scenes.

Nashville // December 9:

Bren Joy vs TBD

Nashville gets ready for Red Bull SoundClash as Nashville native, Bren Joy brings the rhythm against special guests (TBA) as they go song-for-song in the ultimate face-off at Marathon Music Works.

Chicago // December 15:

Rico Nasty vs Danny Brown

The 2021 Red Bull SoundClash US series run culminates with two distinct and unparalleled hip-hop talents, both of which will descend on Radius for what might just be a show for the record books. D.C.’s lauded hyper-pop rapper Rico Nasty will clash with Detroit’s acclaimed “Hood Hipster” Danny Brown. These two artists are sure to create an indescribable energy.