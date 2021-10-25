Grammy Awards 2022 Executive Producers Revealed by Recording Academy

The Recording Academy has announced that Fulwell 73 Productions will oversee all aspects of the 2022 Grammy Awards, taking place at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, broadcasting live on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

Jesse Collins, Raj Kapoor and Ben Winston will serve as executive producers. Jeannae Rouzan Clay joins the team as co-executive producer. Hamish Hamilton will return as director.

Winston and his team produced the 2021 Grammy Awards, which were widely considered a creative success, especially under the challenges presented by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Held at the Los Angeles Convention Center in a partially-outdoor setting the show’s music was a deft combination of live and pre-recorded performances — “You’re going to have to work out on the night what is and what isn’t live,” Winston told Variety in an extensive interview with his senior team before the show — and the producers kept down the number of attendees in the room by rotating them; one group would be seated for about 45 minutes, then be replaced by a different group.

Winston, who co-owns and runs Fulwell 73 Productions, served as showrunner in 2021, but will hand those duties over to Kapoor for the upcoming edition of the show.

“I am so excited to see Raj make his own mark on the world’s biggest musical stage,” said Winston. “Raj was integral to everything we did to elevate last year’s show and I can’t wait to work alongside him and Jesse to make this year’s show even better. Raj is a one-of-a-kind producer… creative, smart, collaborative, and beloved by crews and artists alike. I learnt last year that showrunning the Grammys is a fulltime gig and no one understands that more than Raj. He is the perfect person to take over the reins this year.”

“Running the Grammy Awards for the Recording Academy, CBS and the music community with Fulwell 73 is a dream come true,” said Kapoor. “We look forward to building on our success last year in fostering an environment of inclusivity and creativity while supporting nominees with one of the most dedicated and talented production teams in television helping to make more memorable Grammy moments for years to come.”

“The team at Fulwell 73 produced an unforgettable show last year and I am both proud and grateful for them to return for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “Having worked closely with this team, I’ve seen the passion, the dedication and the new and creative energy they bring to Music’s Biggest Night. We’re excited to collaborate with Raj, Ben and the team and to see what comes next.”

“We are thrilled the Grammy production ‘band’ is back together after an amazing show done during one of the most challenging times in recent memory,” said Jack Sussman, executive vice president of specials, music, live events and alternative programming CBS. “We are excited to have Raj Kapoor stepping up as showrunner with overall team led by Ben Winston to guide us through this year’s Grammy Awards telecast.”