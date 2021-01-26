RCA Records Names Sam Selolwane and Keith Rothschild Co-Heads of Promotion

RCA Records has announced new leadership for its promotions teams with Sam Selolwane and Keith Rothschild each being named head of promotion. Selolwane will oversee the hip-hop, R&B and mixshow formats while Rothschild will oversee the pop, rhythm and rock formats. Both will individually report into John Fleckenstein, who was recently promoted to COO of the label.

Fleckenstein said, “Sam is a passionate, forward thinking leader who is a fierce advocate for our artists. She is universally respected by both her peers and RCA family alike. Keith is a seasoned pro who has made an immediate impact at RCA with his relentless drive and strong head for strategy. Together they represent a bold and progressive future for our RCA Promotion teams.”

RCA Chairman & CEO Peter Edge commented: “Sam is an outstanding executive and I’m excited to have her lead this team. She possesses the qualities of a bold leader and is admired by the industry at large. Keith is an influential leader and his ambition for our artists is clear. I know he will be effective in driving the team to deliver success on behalf of our artists.”

Selolwane, most recently SVP of urban promotion at the label, is a 20-year industry veteran with 15 years in Sony Music, RCA’s parent company. Over the years she has worked closely with artists including Chris Brown, H.E.R., SZA, Usher, Miguel, Jazmine Sullivan, Davido, ASAP Ferg, ASAP Rocky, Khalid, G-Eazy, Alicia Keys as well as new comers Doja Cat, Mulatto and Fousheé just to name a few. Prior to RCA, Selolwane held positions at Jive Records and an independent promotion company, Active Industry Research (A.I.R.). She began her career in radio at WERQ-FM, where she went from an intern to assistant music director, hosting a weekly hip-hop show called “The Rap Attack.”

Rothschild joined RCA Records in April 2020 as SVP of promotion, and over the past few months has played a key role in campaigns for young singer-songwriter Tate McRae as well as Doja Cat, Chris Brown and Miley Cyrus. Prior to his time at RCA, he was SVP of promotion at Def Jam Recordings for seven years, which followed a 16-year stint at Warner Bros. Records.

Selolwane comments: “As time and trends change, the passion for breaking artists in the new landscapes continues. I am excited to continue to work with my dynamic team pushing the boundaries of promotions with our incredible roster. I’m looking forward to making history under the leadership of RCA’s music visionaries.”

Rothschild commented: “I’m so thankful for this amazing opportunity. To be able to help lead the incredible RCA promotion team is an honor. I look forward to breaking new artists and working with already established legendary artists at this historic label.”