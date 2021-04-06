Radiohead to Stream a New Set of Weekly Concerts From Their Archives

Nearly a year to the day after Radiohead announced that it would stream a series of archival concerts from its vault, the group has announced a second set, streaming over the next seven weeks. Each edition will premiere on Radiohead’s YouTube channel Fridays at 8pm BST (5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT) for seven weeks beginning this Friday, April 9.

The first of the new episodes will be a “seldom-seen January 16, 2008 In-Store-performance-turned-impromptu-club-show from London’s 93ft East,” according to the announcement.

The announcement reads: “The January 16, 2008 show was originally intended to be an In-Store performance at London record store Rough Trade East to mark the conventional release of the In Rainbows album—a plan that went awry when hordes of fans and overwhelming media coverage caught the attention of the local authorities. The entire production had to be torn down and a replacement venue found on a moment’s notice. The show ultimately happened at 93ft East, a club with a capacity of a few hundred that was thankfully available for the night. The result was an electric and intimate Radiohead performance like no other, one largely unseen since—until now.”

While the group didn’t say so in this latest series, the objective is clearly to tide fans over until concerts return in earnest. “Now that you have no choice whether or not you fancy a quiet night in, we hereby present the first of several live shows from the Radiohead Public Library now coming to Radiohead’s YouTube channel,” the band wrote last year. “We will be releasing one a week until either the restrictions resulting from current situation are eased, or we run out of shows. Which will be first? No one knows.”

Fans can subscribe to be alerted to regular updates to the channel, and/or check out the existing playlist at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq19-LqvG35A-30oyAiPiqA

In other news, for a limited time Radiohead will be making available a Radiohead crew T-shirt — the same original shirts distributed to touring and local crew — with proceeds benefitting a range of stage & crew organizations supported at #WeMakeEvents. For further information visit https://smarturl.it/w.a.s.t.e and https://www.wemakeevents.com/support/