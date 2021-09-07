Radiohead to Release Expanded ‘Kid A’-‘Amnesiac’ Triple Album With Bonus Tracks

Radiohead has announced the forthcoming release of “Kid A Mnesia,” a multiple format triple-album release marking the 21st anniversary of the group’s influential “Kid A” and “Amnesiac” albums, due November 5 via XL Recordings.

Those two albums, the group’s fourth and fifth, found the band moving away from the rock sound that had vaulted them to stardom and exploring more experimental and electronic sounds — their influence on the “alternative” music of the past 20 years has been vast.

The package combines those albums with a newly compiled third disc titled “Kid Amnesiae” that includes “unearthed material” culled from the “Kid A” / “Amnesiac” sessions. That album combines alternate versions and “elements” of “Kid A” and “Amnesiac” album tracks and B-sides, along with the previously unreleased “If You Say the Word” (available now below) and a previously unreleased studio recording of “Follow Me Around,” a song that dates back to the sessions for the group’s 1997 “OK Computer” album and has been circulating among the group’s fans for decades.

The “Kid Amnesiae” bonus LP track listing is:

SIDE 1

LIKE SPINNING PLATES (‘WHY US?’ VERSION)

UNTITLED V1

FOG (AGAIN AGAIN VERSION)

IF YOU SAY THE WORD

FOLLOW ME AROUND

SIDE 2

PULK/PULL (TRUE LOVE WAITS VERSION)

UNTITLED V2

THE MORNING BELL (IN THE DARK VERSION)

PYRAMID STRINGS

ALT. FAST TRACK

UNTITLED V3

HOW TO DISAPPEAR INTO STRINGS

The full “Kid A Mnesia” collection will be available in configurations including:

“Kid A Mnesia” Deluxe LP — Limited edition 3xLP cream vinyl, half-speed cut on 180g – Kid A, Amnesiac, Kid Amnesiae + 36-page hardback art book

“Kid Amnesiette” — Limited, numbered edition of 5000, 2xCassette – Tape 1: Kid A / Amnesiac, Tape 2: Kid Amnesiae / 5x B-sides from the Kid A / Amnesiac era + 36-page booklet

… as well as indie exclusive limited edition red vinyl 3LP, black vinyl 3LP, 3xCD, and 3-volume digital formats.

Additionally, on the November 4th eve of “Kid A Mnesia”’s release, Canongate will release two art books by Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood cataloging the visual works created during the Kid A / Amnesiac era: