Radiohead, Foo Fighters, Jagermeister and More Step up to Help ‘Save Our Stages’ and Crew Nation

In a pair of initiatives announced Wednesday, Jagermeister and a group of artists working with Brompton bikes — including Radiohead, Phoebe Bridgers, Foo Fighters, Dinosaur Jr. and others — are stepping up to help the National Independent Venue Association, the “Save Our Stages” effort and Crew Nation, which support indie music venues and affected workers who have been impacted by the pandemic for the past 13 months.

Jägermeister — which provided huge support by donating $1 million to NIVA’s Emergency Relief Fund in December — and NIVA are launching “Our Stages, Our Stories,” which aims to spotlights industry staff (bartenders, audio engineers, door staff, ticket-takers, the DJs, and more) as they look back on the past year and ahead to the possibility of nightlife’s return. The collection of vignettes highlights independent venues and members of their staff in seven markets across the U.S. including Los Angeles, Detroit, New York, New Orleans, Austin, Chicago, and Atlanta.

Watch the ‘Our Stages, Our Stories’ :30 second launch clip HERE, and follow @JägermeisterUSA for additional stories over the coming months.

In addition to the stories from these markets, artists from across the U.S. have signed on to help spread the message including veteran rapper Kurtis Blow, singer Big Freedia, R&B artist Dani Leigh and more.

“Jägermeister is built on the shoulders of the live music business and its unsung heroes- the bartenders, sound engineers, artists, bouncers, and staff that bring these venues to life,” says Chris Peddy, Chief Marketing Officer at Mast – Jägermeister U.S. “As independent venues and their staff begin to look towards the future, it’s more imperative than ever that we continue to support the return of nightlife though our global #savethenight initiative.” For more information on Jägermeister’s Save the Night initiative, visit save-the-night.com. Fans can also donate to help Save Our Stages via saveourstages.com/jagermeister.

In a separate but related development, a wide variety of artists are teaming up with Brompton bikes to auction off custom bicycles