optional screen reader

Radiohead, Foo Fighters, Jagermeister and More Step up to Help ‘Save Our Stages’ and Crew Nation

Save Our Stages

In a pair of initiatives announced Wednesday, Jagermeister and a group of artists working with Brompton bikes — including Radiohead, Phoebe Bridgers, Foo Fighters, Dinosaur Jr. and others — are stepping up to help the National Independent Venue Association, the “Save Our Stages” effort and Crew Nation, which support indie music venues and affected workers who have been impacted by the pandemic for the past 13 months.

Jägermeister — which provided huge support by donating $1 million to NIVA’s Emergency Relief Fund in December — and NIVA are launching “Our Stages, Our Stories,” which aims to spotlights industry staff (bartenders, audio engineers, door staff, ticket-takers, the DJs, and more) as they look back on the past year and ahead to the possibility of nightlife’s return. The collection of vignettes highlights independent venues and members of their staff in seven markets across the U.S. including Los Angeles, Detroit, New York, New Orleans, Austin, Chicago, and Atlanta.

Watch the ‘Our Stages, Our Stories’ :30 second launch clip HERE, and follow @JägermeisterUSA for additional stories over the coming months.

In addition to the stories from these markets, artists from across the U.S. have signed on to help spread the message including veteran rapper Kurtis Blow, singer Big Freedia, R&B artist Dani Leigh and more.

“Jägermeister is built on the shoulders of the live music business and its unsung heroes- the bartenders, sound engineers, artists, bouncers, and staff that bring these venues to life,” says Chris Peddy, Chief Marketing Officer at Mast – Jägermeister U.S. “As independent venues and their staff begin to look towards the future, it’s more imperative than ever that we continue to support the return of nightlife though our global #savethenight initiative.” For more information on Jägermeister’s Save the Night initiative, visit save-the-night.com. Fans can also donate to help Save Our Stages via saveourstages.com/jagermeister.

In a separate but related development, a wide variety of artists are teaming up with Brompton bikes to auction off custom bicycles

through Greenhouse Auctions to raise money for Crew Nation, the relief fund launched by Live Nation to support music crews affected by the near-total pause on concerts during COVID-19.

The star line-up involved in the project includes: Foo Fighters, Rise Against, Radiohead (art director), Phoebe Bridgers,  LCD Soundsystem, Khruangbin, Nathan East, Dinosaur Jr, Oh Wonder, Underworld, Sub Pop (label), Enrique Iglesias, Neko Case.

Each group added their own unique design to the bikes, which will be offered for live bidding May 28 through June 12, 2021, by Greenhouse Auctions, an online auction platform designed to empower artists and promote diversity, with 100% percent of the proceeds going to benefit Crew Nation

The campaign released details of the Radiohead, Oh Wonder, Rise Against, and Dinosaur Jr. Brompton designs, which you can see  at www.brompton.com/crewnation, with the rest of the bike line-up being revealed at @bromptonbicycle on Instagram and Facebook in the weeks leading up to the auction.

“I’m ridiculously happy to have been asked to design a Brompton bike that’ll be auctioned to raise money and awareness for Crew Nation,” said Stanley Donwood, the artist who has created Radiohead’s record artwork since the ’90s and designed the custom Brompton M6L for auction.

“We’re lucky to count a number of musicians and their crews as dear friends, and over the years Brompton bikes have found a moving home on tour buses and been ridden by crews while out on the road,” said Tevis Jory, Music Project Lead and North American Sales Manager, Brompton. “While artists, crews and the people who bring music to life have seen their livelihoods disappear, the bike industry has been booming, which led us to ask, ‘How can Brompton help?’”

“Thank you to Brompton for asking us to be a part of their campaign to raise funds for Crew Nation… We love our crew and we love our Brompton bikes…” Ed O’Brien – Radiohead

