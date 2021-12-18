Queen Lead Guitarist Brian May Tests Positive For COVID

Brian May, the lead guitarist for Queen, tested positive for COVID-19.

May shared the news via his Instagram page writing, “Yep. The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line. And yes – definitely NO sympathy please – it has been a truly horrible few days, but I’m OK. And I will tell the tale. PLEASE take extra care out there, good folks. This thing is incredibly transmissible. You really do NOT want it messing up YOUR Christmas. With love – Bri.” He also posted a photo of his test result.

The news comes as the number of COVID cases continues to surge. Omicron variant continues to push the daily COVID caseload to new pandemic records. On Thursday in the UK, more than 88,376 coronavirus cases were confirmed, with over 11,000 cases of Omicron identified.

Yet without official government guidance asking businesses to close, cinemas and live theaters remain open and, as was the case throughout much of the pandemic, production on movies and television shows also continue under COVID safety protocols.

May co-founded Queen with lead singer Freddie Mercury and drummer Roger Taylor, and helped write some of their most anthemic songs including “We Will Rock You,” “Hammer to Fall,” “Who Wants to Live Forever,” “I Want It All,” and “The Show Must Go On.” Queen has been rediscovered by a younger generation of fans thanks in part to “Bohemian Rhapsody,” a 2019 biopic of Mercury that was a box office sensation and won an Oscar for the lead performance of Rami Malek.