Post Malone Unveils Star-Studded Posty Fest Lineup

Post Malone has revealed the lineup for the third annual Posty Fest, the festival he holds in his home state. Hosted by Kerwin Frost and headlined by Post himself, the Dallas-area festival also includes Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Tyga, Iann Dior, Koe Wetzel, Turnstile, Tyla Yaweh, Flo Milli, Kaash Paige, Kenny Mason, Peach Tree Rascals, RMR, Gatecreeper, Clever, LoveLeo.

According to the announcement, the festival, which takes place over Halloween weekend, Oct. 30-31, is nearing sellout.

The festival will be hosted exclusively outdoors this year in the open air outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX and streamed on AUX Live.

The also marks the festival’s first iteration since 2019, and to compensate for the pandemic postponement, a second date has been added. Sponsors for the event include Monster Energy, Jägermeister, Bud Light, Maison No. 9, and more.

Post’s most recent release is the song “Motley Crew,” which dropped in July and is said to be the first single from his forthcoming fourth album.

He launched Posty Fest during 2018 with its first sold-out event at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas. The venue expanded to the home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium, in 2019. Over the years, Posty Fest has featured Travis Scott, Pharrell Williams, Tyler, The Creator, Meek Mill, and Rae Sremmurd to Doja Cat, Jaden, Dominic Fike and others.

This year Official Ticket & Travel Packages will be available. Each package includes a 3-night hotel stay, VIP or GA Festival ticket, Posty Fest official merchandise, and exclusive open bar event add on Friday night in downtown Dallas. Ticket and Travel Packages start at $649 per person.