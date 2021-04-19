Polo G’s ‘Rapstar’ Debuts as No. 1 Song; Several DMX Records Rejoin Album Chart, as Taylor Swift’s ‘Fearless’ Takes Top Spot

After several previous notable singles, Polo G’s “Rapstar” is looking like his first true phenomenon, becoming his first No. 1 single with the highest streaming numbers for any song by a male artist out of the box so far in 2021.

The song debuted atop the Rolling Stone songs chart and bounced Lil Nax X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” out of the top spot. Lil Nas X had a still strong 26 million streams in its XXth week, but that was no match for the 44 million streams that “Rapstar” accrued to come in on top.

As previously reported, Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” had no competition among the week’s albums. It debuted at No. 1 on the Rolling Stone album chart with 290,000 album units, breaking the previous opening benchmark for the year set by Morgan Wallen back in January.

DMX’s death prompted a flood of interest in his catalog. One album by the late rapper re-entered the top 10 and a total of four landed in the top 50. His 1998 album “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot” proved his most popular catalog release, coming in at No. 8. That album alone picked up 31.8 million streams. “The Best of DMX” followed at No. 11, with “And Then There Was X” at No. 17 and “Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood” at No. 37.

Speaking of chart positions, one interesting one to look at right now is the No. 2 spot on the album chart, which belongs to Ariana Grande’s late 2020 release “Positions.” If not for Swift, Grande would be celebrating a chart-topping album again right now. With 60,700 album units this week, “Positions” moved ahead of Justin Bieber’s “Justice,” which moved down from the top slot to No. 3 with 56,100 album units.

The top debut for a new album this week after “Fearless” was Brockhampton’s “Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine,” in at No. 12 with 27,800 album units.

Last week’s No. 2 album, Demi Lovato’s “Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over,” fell to No. 19 with 21,700 album units in its second week.

On the songs chart, Polo G and Lil Nas X were followed by Bieber’s enduring “Peaches” at No. 3.

Doja Cat and SZA had the biggest debut song of the week after Polo G’s, as their collaboration “Kiss Me More” bowed at No. 4. It had 17.8 song streams in its first week out.

Of the DMX oldies making an impact on the songs chart, “Ruff Ryders Anthem” came in highest, hitting No. 13 with 10.5 million streams. “X Gon’ Give It to Ya” followed at No. 26.

Polo G’s “Rapstar” precedes an album release, “Hall of Fame,” said to be on the way later this year. HIs previous full-length release, “The GOAT,” remains on the album chart at No. 17.

For the full ranking of the top 100 songs, click here. The full chart of the 200 most popular albums can be found here.