Police Guitarist Andy Summers to Release Short Story Debut, ‘Fretted and Moaning’

Andy Summers, best known as guitarist for the Police, will release “Fretted and Moaning: Short Stories,” a collection of 45 pieces of short fiction. According to the announcement, Summers “has written short stories ever since the halcyon days of the Police, and for the first time 45 are collected together in a hardback book, available in three editions.” The book is scheduled to publish on August 19.

The collection’s title, “Fretted and Moaning,” suggests that the stories’ tone will be reminiscent of the absurdist humor that was sometimes reflected in the lyrics to his compositions for the Police, such as “Be My Girl” and “Mother.”

The announcement reads, “The 45 stories in ‘Fretted and Moaning’ are as smart, funny and wry as the author and his music. Each one involves a guitar and guitarist in some way, and introduces a cast of characters who may be familiar to readers who’ve followed Andy’s career over the past five decades or more. Not that any of them are about real persons, living or dead, you understand. Every tale has at its heart someone whose hopes, dreams, loves, hates, failure, success and circumstances are revealed in uncanny, funny and often unexpected ways. Pre-order now, get your name in the book and a pre-order discount.” In addition to his work as a musician and, now, an author, Summers is also an accomplished photographer.

The book comes in three editions, two of which will be signed and one of which includes an “exclusive, signed, numbered and limited Giclée art print” of an Andy Summers original Telecaster guitar photograph.

The book’s cover appears below. See www.andysummersbook.com for more information.