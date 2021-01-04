Playboi Carti Has the First No. 1 Album of 2021; Mariah Carey’s Single Is Tops Even After Christmas

Playboi Carti interrupted Taylor Swift’s run at the top of the album chart as his late December release “Whole Lotta Red” debuted at No. 1 with 94,100 album units.

At No. 2, Lil Durk’s “The Voice” nearly counted as a debut, too, although it had slipped into the lower ranks of the chart last week after being released Christmas Eve, in the waning hours of that chart week. Lil Durk finished his first full chart week in second place on the Rolling Stone album chart with 65,200 album units.

After two weeks on top, Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” slipped to No. 3 with 60,800 album units. Although the Swift album was not the biggest streamer of the week, it was far ahead of anything else in the top 10 in full album sales, netting 18,200 for the week after Christmas.

Last week, the album chart was dominated by holiday collections, most of which effectively disappeared in this chart week, which began Christmas Day and continued through Dec. 31. Michael Buble’s “Christmas” still stuck around, though, coming in at No. 10 with 31,100 album units collected on and after the big day.

After the dominative top three from Carti, Durk and Swift, the rest of the top 10 was rounded out by leftover venerables from 2020 including Pop Smoke, Ariana Grande, Swift again (with her other 2020 release, “Folklore”), Bad Bunny, Megan Thee Stallion and Eminem at Nos. 4-9.

Things were different over on the Rolling Stone songs chart, where Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” refused to be knocked off its perch, and nearly all of the top 10 was still made up of holiday songs. Much of that presumably had to do with an overwhelming amount of consumption on Christmas itself, the first day of the reporting week, although there seemed to be some appetite for Carey’s song and other seasonal tunes after even the clock struck 12 on Boxing Day.

Of the three non-seasonal songs staking a claim in the top 10, two were chart holdovers: “Mood” by 24kgoldn feat. Iann Dior at No. 6 and “Lemonade” by Internet Money feat. Don Toliver, Gunna & Nav at No. 9.

The top 10 songs list did see one new entry breaking in during the week between Christmas and New Year’s, though — SZA’s “Good Days,” in at No. 8 with 11.2 million streams.

See the entire list of the top 100 songs here. You can find the top 200 albums ranking here. Both charts measure active consumption and are calculated using a mixture of on-demand streams and sales.