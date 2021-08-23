Phoebe Bridgers Shifts All Indoor Fall Concerts to Outdoor Venues, ‘In Interest of Safety’

Due to ongoing pandemic conditions, Phoebe Bridgers has announced that she has decided to only play outdoor shows on her fall tour, precipitating venue changes in some cities and postponements in others. Altogether, the settings for about half of the dates on the tour have been changed.

The singer-songwriter also said proof of vaccination will also now be required for entry into the fall concerts — except where prohibited by law, in which case ticket-holders can either show vaccine proof or a negative test result from the 48 hours leading up to the gig.

The cities where indoor shows have been taken off the books — and either moved to the great outdoors or set for rescheduling to come — include the tour’s opening night in St. Louis, as well as concerts set for Detroit, St. Paul, New Orleans, Birmingham, Indianapolis and Washington, D.C.

“Let’s try this again,” she wrote on social media. “In the interest of safety, I’ve decided to only play outdoors for the upcoming tour. We are moving all previously scheduled indoor shows to outdoor venues and we’ve needed to postpone shows in a couple cities so please check the updated schedule. At my request, there are updated health and safety requirements. Entry will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

“Where that’s not permissible by law, we’ll agree to proof of vaccination OR proof of negative test result (PCR preferred/Antigen accepted) within 48 hours prior to entering those venues,” she continued. “And please wear a mask. I love you. See you soon.”

In a subsequent message, Bridgers clarified: “If you already bought tickets, you still have tickets! And if you want a refund, you can have one. We had to reschedule DC to make it work, but we’ll be back as soon as we can.”

A number of her tour dates were already scheduled for outdoor festivals, including Bonnaroo, Firefly, Pitchfork, the ACL Festival, the Governors’ Ball Festival and the Shaky Knees Festival.

Amid the changes, Cleveland got lucky: where there was no date scheduled there before, the city now has one at the Jacobs Pavilion Sept. 29.

The opening show at the Pageant in St. Louis Sept. 3 has been changed to the Chesterfield Amphitheatre. The next two indoor gigs Bridgers had booked on her tour, Sept. 7-8 at Detroit’s Royal Oak Music Theatre, have been replaced with a single night at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on Sept. 14.

A pair of shows she had set for St. Paul’s Palace Theatre on Sept. 11-12 have been replaced by a single night at Minneapolis’ Surly Brewing Festival Field on the 11th. Meanwhile, a night she had planned for Madison’s Sylvee on the 14th has now been moved to the city’s Breese Stevens Field on Sept. 12.

Other cities’ dates have also moved around in the chess game, but a show planned for New Orleans’ Orpheum Theatre on Oct. 3 awaits a replacement date, as does the putative tour closer, which was to have taken place at D.C.’s Anthem on Oct. 26.

Bridgers’ instantly sold-out two-night stand in her hometown, at L.A. Greek Theatre Oct. 21-22, remains in place as planned, of course, along with the handful of other outdoor shows she’d already scheduled for amphitheaters as a headliner.

