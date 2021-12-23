Phish Reschedule New Year’s Concerts Due to COVID-19 Surge

Phish, who have made a tradition out of New Year’s Eve concerts at New York’s Madison Square Garden, have rescheduled their 2021-22 “New Year’s Run” due to the surge of Covid-19 in the New York area. The shows will now take place April 20-23, 2022, including a three-set show (as originally planned for New Year’s Eve) on April 22.

The band’s announcement follows in full:

With the Omicron variant of Covid-19 surging in New York City, we have made the very difficult decision to reschedule next week’s run of shows at Madison Square Garden.

The health and safety of Phish fans, our crew, and venue staff is paramount in our minds. While Phish has played shows this year as the pandemic has continued, this variant’s ability for rapid transmission is unprecedented.

We are also mindful that a significant number of people travel for these shows and then return to their communities, and we want to avoid accelerating transmission of the virus. Finally, even with the strictest of tour Covid protocols, the prolonged exposure of a four-night indoor run (plus the days of preparation and travel) to critical crew and staff considerably increases the possibility of having to shut the shows down once they’ve started.

We’re fortunate to have found a four-night window in The Garden’s schedule, and the shows will now take place April 20-23, 2022, including a three-set show (as originally planned for New Year’s Eve) on April 22.

Ticket holders can request a refund anytime over the next 30 days, beginning today, if they cannot commit to the rescheduled show date. If a refund is not requested during the allotted time, tickets will be valid for the new show date. Please note: If you purchased from an authorized ticket sales channel (Ticketmaster, Phish Tickets, CID or venue website) these ticketing partners will be contacting all buyers shortly with further instructions.

Thank you all for your understanding. Stay healthy and safe, take care of each other out there and please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already.

An announcement from Madison Square Garden provides ticket information:

Tickets for each original show date will automatically be transferred to the respective rescheduled show date and will not need to be exchanged.

Original Show Date Rescheduled Show Date

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Thursday, December 30, 2021 Thursday, April 21, 2022

Friday, December 31, 2021 Friday, April 22, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Saturday, April 23, 2022



Ticketholders can request a refund anytime over the next 30 days, beginning today, if they cannot commit to the rescheduled show date. If a refund is not requested during the allotted time, tickets will be valid for the new show date. To obtain a refund for tickets purchased through Ticketmaster, visit my.ticketmaster.com/account. For refunds on tickets purchased through the Madison Square Garden Box Office, call the MSG Guest Relations department at 212-465-6225. Only tickets purchased directly through Ticketmaster or the Madison Square Garden Box Office are eligible for a refund. If tickets were purchased from a third party, ticketholders will need to go back to their point of purchase to determine refund availability.