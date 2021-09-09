Phil Collins Confirms He Won’t Drum on Genesis Tour: ‘I’m Kind of Physically Challenged’

After a remarkable 54-year run, Genesis singer and drummer Phil Collins seems finally ready to “put it to bed” after the band’s next tour, he said in a recent interview.

After a year-and-a-half-long pandemic postponement, the The Last Domino Tour will now kick off in the U.K. in October and move on to North America in November. Collins, who now sits down to sing, reconfirmed in the BBC Breakfast interview that he is not able to drum at all. His son Nic Collins will be the drummer for the Genesis tour. “I can barely hold a stick with this hand,” the 70-year old Collins told the interviewer.

“I’m kind of physically challenged a bit, which is very frustrating,” said Collins, who has a nerve problem in his left hand, hearing issues and suffered a head injury in 2017 and a spinal injury in 2007. Collins first left the group in 1996, returning in 2007 for the successful Turn It on Again tour. In conjunction with the Last Domino tour, Genesis will release “The Last Domino? The Hits” compilation album on Sept. 17.

“Just generally for me, I don’t know if I want to go out on the road anymore,” said Collins, who declined to definitively say that Genesis would stop touring entirely. “We’re all men of our age,” he pointed out.

“It feels good to me,” said guitarist Mike Rutherford in the interview, echoing Collin’s statement that the band is “putting it to bed.” Rutherford, keyboardist Tony Banks and Collins have all been Genesis members since the band was founded at Charterhouse School in 1967. Vocalist and co-founder Peter Gabriel left the band in 1975, and Collins took over on vocals.