Peloton and Verzuz Unveil Partnership (EXCLUSIVE)

There’s no question that the Verzuz musical battles — which find one artist or producer pitting their hits against another’s, in (mostly) friendly competition — have captured the imaginations of millions of online viewers since hitmakers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz launched the series last March. The series has seen veteran rapper Snoop Dogg go up against contemporary DMX, legendary soul singers Patti Labelle vs. Gladys Knight, and in its most popular matchup, frenemies and “Boy Is Mine” duet partners Brandy vs. Monica.

Peloton Verzuz, announced today, is an equally savvy matchup, one that sees the Verzuz battles powering users of Peloton’s popular fitness regimen. According to the announcement, the partnership “is like nothing that Peloton has ever done before,” and will “come to life during Peloton’s motivational classes taught by its best-in-class instructors available via the Peloton Bike, Tread or App which offers a 30-day free trial to new members.”

Timbaland says, “Music is the one thing to me that drives a workout. The right song can make you go harder, the wrong song will make you not want to do it.”

Swizz Beatz agrees, “I think the community is important in Verzuz, the community is important in Peloton because that’s the motivation. The motivation is the community.”

Peloton’s Head of Music Gwen Bethel Riley concurs: “Both Peloton and Verzuz are rooted in engaged communities who show up for each other and celebrate together. Taking the musical phenomena that is Verzuz and eventizing it, in a way that is unique to Peloton, will provide our members with a way to access incredible artists and their legendary catalogs across multiple disciplines.”

To kick-off the series and honor Women’s History Month, the first Peloton Verzuz classes will be Brandy vs. Monica. In the Verzuz spirit of friendly rivalry, Peloton Members will be able to use the Tag function during classes to decide whether they’re on team #VerzuzBrandy or #VerzuzMonica. Following Brandy vs. Monica, the next matchup will be Swizz Beatz vs. Timbaland. Be sure to check out Round One starting March 29: