Peloton Hires Nicole St. Jean as Senior Director of Music Partnerships

Nicole St. Jean has joined Peloton in a new role as Senior Director of Music Partnerships, where she will be steering music partnerships and artist relations for the company.

Peloton Head of Music Gwen Riley says, “Nicole has always worked in the intersection of talent, content and tech and she is an incredible producer,” said Peloton’s Head of Music Gwen Bethel Riley. “I’m thrilled to have her join us at such a critical time for our brand development and expansion.”

St. John most recently spent three years in charge of content and artist programming at the virtual entertainment company Wave, where she produced live experiences in a real-time gaming engine with The Weeknd, John Legend, Lindsey Stirling, Tinashe, Galantis, Jean-Michel Jarre and more.

She brings 17 years of performance-driven artist relations, live content production and tech/product experience to her role at Peloton. Prior to Wave, she led the creative services team at direct-to-consumer startup Topspin, helmed music partnerships with Coachella, Apple and Spotify at Twitter and mentors annually for Techstars Music.

Peloton, already an extremely popular exercise company, before the pandemic, has seen its sales surge as people sought means of exercise in lockdown, reporting in September a massive 172% surge in sales for the previous quarter, and its stock soared to an all-time high late last month after it announced plans to buy the exercise equipment manufacturer Precor for $420 million.

Early last year, the company resolved longstanding issues with music publishers by settling a lawsuit filed by members of the National Music Publishers of Association trade organization, which had sought more than $300 million in damages over the interactive-fitness company’s alleged use of 2,468 unlicensed songs. The NMPA, which represents American music publishers and songwriters, and Peloton together announced that they have “fully settled” the litigation brought last year by 14 NMPA members. Financial terms of the settlement were not disclosed.