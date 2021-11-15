Pee-Wee Herman to Host Radio Show on KCRW

Variety Music has gotten some inspired press releases in our day, but the one we got on Monday afternoon about Pee-Wee Herman getting a radio show on KCRW is definitely a hall of famer.

The short version is that legendary star of the screen Pee-Wee Herman will launch a radio show on KCRW, the popular National Public Radio station based in Santa Monica, Calif., and will be accompanied by his pals Chairry, Magic Screen and Miss Yvonne. A rep for the station tells Variety that for now, it will be just one show on Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. PT (and available on demand for one week after airing), but who knows?

As for the long version, which was rendered in typewriter font on KCRW stationary, eyes below:

PEE-WEE HERMAN (ME!!)

GETS A RADIO SHOW ON KCRW!

Milky Way Galaxy, Planet Earth, Next to the Pacific Ocean, i.e. Santa Monica, CA (November 15, 2021) – Dear most esteemed journalists, it’s Pee-wee Herman here and I am going to be a DJ on a new radio show airing on KCRW! I’m so excited, it’s my very first one! I mailed them a letter, which got lost (apparently!), and then tagged them on Twitter and THEN they didn’t believe it was me until my biggest, bestest, most amazing fans called and called and jammed up their phone lines (hee hee)! Thank you fans because they are going to get me some donuts and leave me the keys to the studio while they are on vacation!

Join me and my friends Chairry, Magic Screen, Miss Yvonne, and some surprise special guests (HINT: they are super famous!), while we listen to some of the greatest music ever recorded!

This is all happening on Friday, November 26, at 6 p.m PST, so you better get out your transistor radio and listen to my amazing voice!