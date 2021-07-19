Pearl Jam to Headline ‘Encore Weekend’ of Ohana Festival in SoCal in October

Pearl Jam has announced two additional headlining performances this fall, and they’ll be taking place at a familiar location. A week after appearing Sept. 26 at frontman Eddie Vedder’s three-day Ohana festival in Dana Point, Calif., the Seattle group will return for an “encore weekend” of the event at the same venue on Oct. 1-2.

Aside from a previously announced appearance on Sept. 18 at the Sea.Hear.Now festival on the beach at Asbury Park, N.J., the new Ohana performances will be Pearl Jam’s only other shows of 2021.

Whereas Pearl Jam will only be playing the third and final night of Ohana’s first weekend, the group will headline both nights of the newly added “encore” weekend that follows.

The second weekend will have a somewhat pared-down lineup, mostly with artists that did not play the first weekend — one big exception being fellow Seattle favorite Brandi Carlile, a good friend of Pearl Jam’s members, who is second-billed on both weekends.

Exclusive to weekend two are such acts as Beck, Sleater-Kinney, Lord Huron, Margo Price, Amythyst Kiah, White Reaper and NHC, a supergroup of sorts featuring Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro and bassist Chris Chaney as well as Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Tickets for the Oct. 1-2 event go on sale this Friday. As previously reported, the full-scale Ohana the weekend prior features both Vedder solo and Pearl Jam, My Morning Jacket, Kings Of Leon, Maggie Rogers, Black Pumas, Yola and many more.

Ohana Festival lineup with new “bonus weekend” headlined by Pearl Jam

In other Pearl Jam news, the group is expected to reschedule its pandemic-impacted 2020 North American tour dates for early next year, with all tickets to be honored for the new shows. The trek will belatedly come in support of Pearl Jam’s 2020 album “Gigaton,” its first in nearly seven years. A 2022 European tour will begin June 14-15 in Amsterdam.