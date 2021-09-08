Pavement Unveil 2022 Reunion Tour Dates

More than a decade after their last reunion tour, Pavement have announced that they’ll be re-reuniting for U.K. and European tour dates in the fall of next year. While there was no mention of North American dates in the announcement, the possibility does not seem far-fetched.

As the press release humorously notes, “Back in 2010, we advised that Pavement’s reunion tour – the band’s first round of dates since its breakup in 1999 – was ‘not a prelude to additional jaunts and/or a permanent reunion.’ We were wrong, though (sorry!): A decade removed from its second “final” show in Buenos Aires, Pavement will reconvene for performances in the UK and Europe during the fall of 2022.”

The group had previously announced dates at the ES Primavera Sound Barcelona & Porto 2022 festivals. The full itinerary is below.

The group was one of the most popular and influential to arise from the U.S. indie scene of the late 1980s and early 1990s, releasing five albums – “Slanted and Enchanted” (1992), “Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain” (1994), “Wowee Zowee” (1995), “Brighten the Corners” (1997) and “Terror Twilight” (1999) – before disbanding in 1999. The group’s 2010 reunion saw them play four sold out shows in Central Park and top the bills of festivals worldwide including Coachella, Primavera Sound, and Pitchfork.

The 2022 tour will see the band’s most consistent lineup, featuring Mark Ibold, Scott “Spiral Stairs” Kannberg, Stephen Malkmus, Bob Nastanovich and Steve West.

Pavement Tour Dates:

6.02.22 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

6.10.22 – Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound

10.17.22 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds #

10.18.22 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom #

10.19.22 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall #

10.20.22 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo #

10.22.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse #

10.23.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse #

10.24.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse #

10.25.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse #

10.27.22 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex *

10.29.22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega +

10.30.22 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene *

10.31.22 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus *

11.2.22 – Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall +

11.4.22 – Bremen, DE @ Pier 2 +

11.5.22 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom +

11.7.22 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal +

11.8.22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater *

11.10.22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street ^

# go on-sale Saturday, September 11th 10 AM BST

+ go on-sale Friday, September 10th at 11 AM CEST

* go on-sale Friday, September 10th at 10 AM CEST

^ go on sale Friday, September 10th at 10 AM IST