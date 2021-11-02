Pavement Unveil 2022 North American Reunion Tour Dates

Pavement, which announced European dates for their first tour in more than a decade, have unveiled the itinerary for a North American tour next fall that will launch after their June dates at the ES Primavera Sound Barcelona & Porto 2022 festivals in Spain and Portugal. The full North American and European itineraries are below.

As the group humorously noted in September, “Back in 2010, we advised that Pavement’s reunion tour – the band’s first round of dates since its breakup in 1999 – was ‘not a prelude to additional jaunts and/or a permanent reunion.’ We were wrong, though (sorry!): A decade removed from its second “final” show in Buenos Aires, Pavement will reconvene for performances in the UK and Europe during the fall of 2022.”

The group was one of the most popular and influential to arise from the U.S. indie scene of the late 1980s and early 1990s, releasing five albums – “Slanted and Enchanted” (1992), “Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain” (1994), “Wowee Zowee” (1995), “Brighten the Corners” (1997) and “Terror Twilight” (1999) – before disbanding in 1999. The group’s 2010 reunion saw them play four sold out shows in Central Park and top the bills of festivals worldwide including Coachella, Primavera Sound, and Pitchfork.

The 2022 tour will see the band’s most consistent lineup, featuring Mark Ibold, Scott “Spiral Stairs” Kannberg, Stephen Malkmus, Bob Nastanovich and Steve West. Tickets available here.

Courtesy Matador

Pavement Tour Dates:

6.02.22 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

6.10.22 – Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound

9.07.22 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

9.09.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

9.10.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

9.12.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

9.13.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

9.14.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

9.16.22 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre

9.17.22 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

9.19.22 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

9.20.22 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

9.21.22 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

9.22.22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

9.24.22 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

9.26.22 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

9.28.22 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

9.30.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10.01.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10.02.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10.05.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

10.06.22 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

10.08.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10.09.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10.11.22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

10.17.22 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

10.18.22 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

10.19.22 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

10.20.22 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

10.22.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT

10.23.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.24.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.25.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.27.22 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex

10.29.22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

10.30.22 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

10.31.22 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

11.2.22 – Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall

11.4.22 – Bremen, DE @ Pier 2

11.5.22 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

11.7.22 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

11.8.22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater

11.10.22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT

11.11.22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT