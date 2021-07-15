Pandora’s ‘Billionaires’ Milestone Program Launches New Stations Featuring Most-Streamed Artists (EXCLUSIVE)

Pandora’s ‘Billionaires’ program, which launched in 2018 as a way to mark an artist surpassing more than 1 billion streams, is expanding with the launch of eight new genre stations: pop, country, hip-hop, alternative, dance, classic rock, R&B and hard rock.

Each ‘Billionaire’ station features top songs from acts who have crossed the streaming threshold in that genre, with additional tracks and genre stations to be added in the coming months.

Said Jason Aldean, the platform’s top country artist with over 11 billion streams to date: “Pandora’s ‘Billionaires’ stations are cool to be a part of because they’re the biggest songs. So, to be the most streamed Country artist is huge to me.”

To mark the feat, the Billionaires’ program has been presenting commemorative plaque to artists like Ed Sheeran (pictured with Pandora’s Mikey Piff), Taylor Swift, Lil Wayne, Mariah Carey, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd and more.

Listeners can find the new stations in the ‘Billionaires’ module under the For You tab on the Pandora app. For a sample of artists in rotation, see below.

Country Billionaires: Featuring music from Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line, more.

Pop Billionaires: Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, J Balvin, Taylor Swift, more.

Hip Hop Billionaires: Drake, DaBaby, Cardi B, Migos, DJ Khaled, more.

Dance Billionaires: Featuring music from Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Marshmello, The Chainsmokers, Avicii, and Martin Garrix.

Alternative Billionaires: Featuring music from Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons, Machine Gun Kelly, Lana Del Ray, and more. Listen here:

Classic Rock Billionaires: Featuring music from The Beatles, Eagles, Queen, Pink Floyd, Fleetwood Mac, more.

R&B Billionaires: Usher, H.E.R., Frank Ocean, The Weeknd, Trey Songz, more.

Hard Rock Billionaires: Linkin Park, Five Finger Death Punch, Foo Fighters, Metallica, TOOL, more.