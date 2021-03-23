Paisley Park to Open Its Doors to Prince Fans, Free of Charge, on Fifth Anniversary of His Death

April 21 will mark the fifth anniversary of Prince’s death — and on that day, Paisley Park, his home, studio and “creative sanctuary,” will invite fans to pay tribute to the late artist in its atrium free of charge. Advance reservations are required.

“On the fifth anniversary of the passing of the incomparable Prince, Paisley Park, his home and creative sanctuary, is opening its doors for fans to pay tribute and celebrate his life,” the announcement reads. “The Paisley Park Atrium, 7801 Audubon Road, will be open for free visitation on Wednesday April 21 from 9:00am – 9:00pm. Advance reservations are required.

“Guests are also welcome to leave flowers, mementos, and other memorial items in front of the Love Symbol statue outside the Paisley Park main entrance.”

For those unable to visit in person, an online memorial will be available at PaisleyPark.com.

In the years since his death, Paisley Park has effectively become a Prince museum, although the pandemic obviously has curtailed those efforts. His estate, which was in considerable disarray at the time of his death, has reached agreements with Warner and Sony Music and has embarked on an ambitious reissue campaign that has produced three excellent boxed sets (for the “1999,” “Purple Rain” and “Sign O’ the Times” albums) as well as a superbly curated website containing a detailed history and all of his official videos, among other projects.

“Prince’s passing remains incomprehensible to all of us,” said Alan Seiffert, Paisley Park Executive Director. “We celebrate his life and legacy every day at Paisley Park, a place that Prince wanted to share with the world. So, on this day especially, we acknowledge the incredible force and inspiration Prince is in people’s lives and open up our doors for them to pay their respects.”

Reservations must be made in advance at PaisleyPark.com. Limited reservations are available. Reservations do not include tickets for a tour; the museum will not host tours on April 21.

Limited on-site parking will be available and guests are encouraged to use ride share applications.

Visits will be timed, and masks required, keeping in accordance with Covid-19 restrictions currently in place.

For more information and to purchase tour tickets for a future date visit https://www.paisleypark.com/.