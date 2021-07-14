Olivia Rodrigo Speaks at White House to Encourage Young People to Get Vaccinated

Olivia Rodrigo is encouraging young Americans to get happy and healthy.

The pop sensation stopped by the White House to promote youth vaccinations on Wednesday. “I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination,” Rodrigo said in a press conference. “I’m in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative.”

Rodrigo continued, “It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members, encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov.”

.@Olivia_Rodrigo statement on importance of youth vaccination: "It's important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated." pic.twitter.com/anXxJKnRZP — CSPAN (@cspan) July 14, 2021

Rodrigo is scheduled to meet with President Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci after delivering her remarks at the press conference.

The “Drivers License” singer will continue to promote vaccinations by “record[ing] videos about the importance of young people getting vaccinated, including answering important questions young people have about getting vaccinated,” according to a White House official. The videos will be posted to both Rodrigo’s and the White House’s social media channels.

On Tuesday, President Biden posted an Instagram photo of his younger self with the caption, “I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young people protected as well. Who’s willing to help?”

Rodrigo commented, “i’m in! see you tomorrow at the white house!”

Rodrigo released her debut album “Sour” in May, but her songs are still dominating the charts, with “Good 4 U” at No. 2 and “Deja Vu” at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Her song “Driver’s License” topped the Hot 100 for eight weeks.