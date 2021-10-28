Olivia Rodrigo and the Weeknd Lead American Music Award Nominations

Olivia Rodrigo and the Weeknd lead the nominees for the American Music Awards with seven and six nods respectively, show producers MRC Live & Alternative and ABC today this morning. Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon are close behind with five. The full list of nominees is below.

Voting for the show, whose winners are chose by fans, is open — fans can vote for all AMA categories on TikTok by searching for “AMAs” in-app. The awards take place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on ABC and stream next day on Hulu.

Rodrigo makes her AMAs debut scoring seven nominations, including Artist of the Year and New Artist of The Year. Five-time AMA winner The Weeknd earned six nominations, including Artist of the Year as well as Favorite Music Video and Favorite Pop Song. Other Artist of the Year nominees include Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake and Taylor Swift.

New categories this year are Favorite Trending Song, with nominees from TikTok on the year’s most viral songs, Favorite Gospel Artist, and Favorite Latin Duo or Group, which rounds out last year’s expansion of the Latin categories bringing the total to five in the genre.

Nominees are based on key fan interactions – as reflected on the Billboard charts – including streaming, album sales, song sales and radio airplay. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partner MRC Data, and cover the time period September 25, 2020, through September 23, 2021. The American Music Awards winners are voted entirely by fans.

The 2021 American Music Awards is produced by MRC Live & Alternative and Jesse Collins Entertainment. The show is sponsored by Xfinity.

THE “2021 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS” NOMINEES:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid LAROI

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”

FAVORITE TRENDING SONG

Erica Banks “Buss It”

Måneskin “Beggin’”

Megan Thee Stallion “Body”

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”

Popp Hunna “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

Cardi B “Up”

Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”

The Weeknd “Save Your Tears”

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

AJR

BTS

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Ariana Grande “Positions”

Dua Lipa “Future Nostalgia”

Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”

Taylor Swift “evermore”

The Kid LAROI “F*CK LOVE”

FAVORITE POP SONG

BTS “Butter”

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

*Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”

Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”

Lee Brice “Hey World”

Luke Bryan “Born Here Live Here Die Here”

*Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”

Chris Young & Kane Brown “Famous Friends”

Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones”

Luke Combs “Forever After All”

Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Drake “Certified Lover Boy”

Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die”

Megan Thee Stallion “Good News”

Pop Smoke “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon”

Rod Wave “SoulFly”

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Cardi B “Up”

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV “Lemonade”

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Calling My Phone”

Polo G “RAPSTAR”

Pop Smoke “What You Know Bout Love”

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Usher

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Doja Cat “Planet Her”

Giveon “When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time”

H.E.R. “Back of My Mind”

Jazmine Sullivan “Heaux Tales”

Queen Naija “missunderstood”

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Giveon “Heartbreak Anniversary”

H.E.R. “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan “Pick Up Your Feelings”

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÍA

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny “EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO”

Kali Uchis “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)”

KAROL G “KG0516”

Maluma “PAPI JUANCHO”

Rauw Alejandro “Afrodisíaco”

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”

Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”

Farruko “Pepas”

Kali Uchis “telepatía”

Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái (Remix)”

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

CAIN

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

Kanye West

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

David Guetta

ILLENIUM

Marshmello

Regard

Tiësto