Vinyl Boost Puts Olivia Rodrigo Back Atop Album Chart; Dan + Shay, Killers Debut in Top 10

This may still come as a surprise to oldsters, but the young people do love their vinyl now — even contemporaries of 18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo, whose debut album returns to the No. 1 spot on the chart this week due partly to a belated LP-format release.

Rodrigo’s “Sour” tops the Rolling Stone album chart with 99,200 album-equivalent units. Of course it’s a steaming monster, racking up another 67.1 million streams in its 13th week out. But a big reason for its re-ascent is its sales strength. The album sold 26,000 copies during the week, about 80 percent of which were for the newly released vinyl edition.

Rodrigo’s situation is not unlike that of Taylor Swift, another star who’s gotten a lift when an LP came out months after other formats — a common occurrence now, with so much demand for vinyl and a backlog at factories producing the product. Billie Eilish obviously got in line early; her latest album is the rare recent example of a major artist’s LP coming out day-and-date with its digital and CD counterparts.

The week saw four albums debut in the top 10, though none with anything near Rodrigo’s strength.

Country-pop duo Dan + Shay entered at No. 5 with “Good Things,” clocking in with 48,500 album units. Sales for their fourth release stood at 12,200 albums; individual streams added up to 40.6 million.

“Long Term Effects of Suffering” by $uicideboy$ entered at No. 7 with 33,100 album units, followed at No. 8 by the Killers’ “Pressure Machine” with 27,800, and, at No. 9, YNW’s “Just a Matter of Slime” with 27,700. No other albums entered in the top 50.

Filling out the top 10: Doja Cat, Eilish and the Kid Laroi at Nos. 2-4, Morgan Wallen at No. 6 and Lil Durk/Lil Baby at No. 10.

On the Rolling Stone songs chart, “Stay” by the Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber extended its stay at No. 1 to a sixth straight week. Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby” was no more yielding as it hung on again to the No. 2 slot.

The top debuting single was “Rumors” by Lizzo featuring Cardi B, in at No. 3. The superstar pairing accumulated 15 million streams — still well behind the Kid Laroi’s 28.2 million and Lil Nas X’s 20 million. Lizzo’s song was the only one to debut in the top 30 this week.

Rounding out the top 10 songs were cuts by Rodrigo (“Good 4 U” at No. 4), Ed Sheeran, Eilish, country upstart Walker Hayes, Doja Cat (placing tracks at both No. 8 and No. 9) and Dua Lipa.

To see the full list of the top 100 songs, click here. The top 200 albums can be found here.