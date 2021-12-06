Olivia Rodrigo Announces ‘Sour Tour’ Dates

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo — who was honored at Variety’s Hitmakers awards on Saturday — has announced dates for the her 2022 “Sour Tour” in support of her RIAA double-platinum certified debut album, “Sour.”
Kicking off April 2 in San Francisco, the tour will visit more than 40 major cities across North America and Europe, including two-night runs at Radio City Music Hall in New York and L.A.’s Greek Theatre before wrapping with two nights at Eventim Apollo in London in July. Full dates appear below.
Special guests Gracie Abrams (April 2 – 23), Holly Humberstone (April 26 – May 25) and Baby Queen (June 11 – July 7) will join the tour. The Verified Fan sale is open now through December 7 at 11:59pm PT; public ticket on-sale begins on December 10.
Rodrigo is up for seven nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards including Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video, making her the second youngest artist in Grammy history to score nods in each of the “Big Four” categories in the same year. She also appeared on the cover of Variety’s “Young Hollywood” issue last summer.
Olivia Rodrigo “Sour” 2022 tour dates
April 2: San Francisco, CA, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
April 5: Portland, OR, Theater of the Clouds
April 6: Seattle, WA, WAMU Theater
April 7: Vancouver, BC, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
April 9: Salt Lake City, UT, UCCU Center
April 11 & 12: Denver, CO, Mission Ballroom
April 14: Minneapolis, MN, Armory
April 15 & 16: Chicago, IL, Aragon Ballroom
April 19: Milwaukee, WI, Eagles Ballroom
April 20: Chesterfield, MO, The Factory
April 22: Cincinnati, OH, The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
April 23: Detroit, MI, Masonic Temple Theatre
April 26 & 27: New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall
April 29 & 30: Toronto, ON, Massey Hall
May 3: Boston, MA, Roadrunner
May 4: Washington, DC, Anthem
May 6: Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia
May 7: Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
May 9: Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy
May 10: Nashville, TN, Grand Ole Opry House
May 13: Austin, TX, Moody Amphitheater
May 14: Irving, TX, Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 17: Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Federal Theatre
May 18: San Diego, CA, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
May 20: Las Vegas, NV, The Chelsea
May 21: Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara Bowl
May 24 & 25: Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre
June 11: Hamburg, Germany, Stadtpark
June 13: Berlin, Germany, Verti Music Hall
June 15: Zurich, Switzerland, Halle 622
June 16: Milan, Italy, Fabrique
June 18: Cologne, Germany, Palladium
June 19: Brussels, Belgium, Forest National
June 21: Paris, France, Zénith
June 22: Amsterdam, Holland, AFAS Live
June 29: Cork, Ireland, Live At The Marquee
June 30: Dublin, Ireland, Fairview Park
July 2: Glasgow, UK, O2 Academy Glasgow
July 3: Manchester, UK, O2 Apollo Manchester
July 4: Birmingham, UK, O2 Academy Birmingham
July 6 & 7: London, UK, Eventim Apollo