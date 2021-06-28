Olivia Rodrigo Tops Both the Album and Song Charts, as H.E.R. Debuts in Top 10

In its fifth week of release, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” returned to the top spot on the album chart, with H.E.R.’s “Back of My Mind” coming in at No. 6 as the only album to bow in the top 10.

Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” also remains the nation’s No. 1 song, giving the the 18-year-old a rare double-dominance on both the Rolling Stone album chart and Rolling Stone songs chart.

“Sour” had little competition in topping the album chart this week. It collected 104,800 album-equivalent units, with just shy of 10,000 full albums sold during the week, 23,300 song sales and a formidable 119.6 million song streams.

Hip-hop held the Nos. 2-4 slots with holdover releases from Polo G, Lil Durk/Lil Baby and Migos. Morgan Wallen’s five-month-old “Dangerous: The Double Album” held on at No. 5.

In the No. 6 spot, H.E.R.’s official full-length debut album after multiple EPs, “Back of My Mind,” debuted with 34,000 album-equivalent units. Full album sales were at 5,500, individual track sales added up to 9,000, and the album’s streaming figure for the week landed at a healthy 34 million.

Rounding out the top 10 albums were Bo Burnham, Moneybagg Yo, Dua Lipa and J. Cole at Nos. 7-10.

The second highest debuting premiere of the week was Seventeen’s “Your Choice” at No. 14 with 21,400 album units. The only other bows in the top 50 were a Gucci Mane album at No. 33 and a pair of live albums by Phish landing side by side at Nos. 45-46.

On the songs chart, “Good 4 U” was tops with 28.2 million streams for the week. BTS’ “Butter” again came in second place, followed by Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” at No. 3.

Rodrigo currently has five songs in the top 20, with “Good 4 U” being joined by “Deja Vu” at No. 6, “Traitor” at No. 13, “Happier” at No. 17 and “Favorite Crime” at No. 18.

The week’s top debuting song was DaBaby’s “Ball If I Want To,” all the way down at No. 20. Other premiering songs included Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” at No. 42, Tyler, the Creator’s “Lumberjack” at No. 50 and “Leave Before You Love Me” by Marshmello and the Jonas Brothers at No. 54.