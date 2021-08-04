Olivia Rodrigo Signs With Sony Music Publishing

Olivia Rodrigo, whose ‘Drivers License’ single and ‘Sour’ album have made her the breakout music star of 2021, has signed with Sony Music Publishing, the company announced on Wednesday (August 4). It is her first publishing deal.

While she was already well-known for her role as Nini on “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” Rodrigo’s career quickly lofted into the stratosphere with the release of her ubiquitous song “Drivers License” in January and her debut album, “Sour,” in May. The album is the biggest debut of 2021 to date, and broke the record for the most-streamed album in a week by a female artist in Spotify history.

In addition to becoming RIAA Certified Gold in its first week, all 11 tracks from the album have landed in the top 30 of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, making Rodrigo the first female artist, and the fourth act overall, to simultaneously chart 11 or more songs in the top 30. The 18-year-old musician’s album also spawned a second hit so far, with “Good 4 U,” which also reached No. 1 on the Hot 100.

Oliva Rodrigo said, “There’s nothing I love more than songwriting; it’s my favorite thing in the world, and I’m excited to be working with the team at Sony Music Publishing.”

Sony Music Publishing Chairman & CEO Jon Platt said, “Olivia is a once-in-a-generation talent with the heart of a true songwriter – there is no limit to what she can accomplish. Along with the entire Sony Music Publishing team, we look forward to supporting Olivia’s incredible artistry and creating the best opportunities for her songs as she begins this exciting new chapter.”

Sony Music Publishing Director, A&R Thomas Krottinger said, “It has been a great privilege to work with Olivia over the last year – she constantly pushes her creative boundaries, allowing her to craft genuine, emotive songs that transcend genres and bring people together. We are honored to partner with Olivia and her incredible team, and we are beyond excited to champion her as she continues inspiring the world!”

Sony Music Publishing SVP, Creative Jennifer Knoepfle said, “What strikes me most about Olivia is her incredible storytelling ability. Every song on SOUR spins a narrative that is both unique to her and relatable to so many. She has a gift with words, and we are so lucky to support her from the beginning of what will surely be a long and fruitful career.”