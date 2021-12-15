Olivia Rodrigo, Morgan Wallen Top RIAA’s 2021 Gold and Platinum Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

Olivia Rodrigo and Morgan Wallen topped the RIAA’s 2021 gold and platinum awards, the organization announced on Wednesday, with both artists’ latest albums attaining double-platinum status and Rodrigo’s blockbuster “Drivers License” single being certified four-times platinum.

A total of 16 albums and 98 singles released this year achieved gold or platinum status; highlights appear below.

RIAA Chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier said: “With another year of Gold & Platinum greatness in the books, it’s amazing how this program manages to surprise and reinvent itself endlessly. Less than 100 recordings were certified in 2021 out of more than 100 million tracks released – spanning the diversity of our industry from pop to rap to country to Latin all capped off by the first holiday recording to hit Diamond in the program’s history. Congratulations to these amazing artists and the label teams who work every day to help them reach the top!”

Top Certified Albums (2X multi-Platinum): Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album (Big Loud Records) Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR (Geffen Records)



Top Certified Single (4X multi-Platinum Single): Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” (Geffen Records)



Top Certified Latin Album (11X multi-Platino Album): KAROL G’s KG0516(Universal Music Latin Entertainment)



Top Certified Latin Single (11X multi-Platino Single): KAROL G & Mariah Angeliq “EL MAKINON” (Universal Music Latin Entertainment)



Two Platinum Albums: Justin Bieber’s Justice(Def Jam Recordings) Moneybagg Yo’s A Gangsta’s Pain(CMG/NLess Entertainment/Interscope Records)

