Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ Hits No. 1 Across Major Streaming Platforms, Earns Praise From Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut single, “Drivers License,” has only been out for three days – and it’s already at the top of the streaming charts.

This weekend, the emotionally-charged ballad hit No. 1 on Spotify’s U.S. chart, Apple Music’s overall track chart and Amazon Music’s overall top songs chart. It also topped the iTunes chart, and its accompanying music video has racked up over 11 million views and counting. On Monday, “Drivers License” reached the top spot on Spotify’s global top 50 chart.

It’s no wonder the song struck a chord with fans — “Drivers License” sees 17-year-old Rodrigo opening up about a devastating heartbreak, tailspinning off of the fact that she finally got her driver’s license and can now drive to her ex-love’s house. The song’s relatable and vulnerable lyrics, paired with Rodrigo’s masterful, mature belt and production from Conan Gray and Lewis Capaldi collaborator Dan Nigro, makes it a must-hear for any pop enthusiast.

“I’m so excited that ‘Drivers License’ is out in the universe,” Rodrigo tells Variety. “I feel so grateful for everyone who has supported me throughout this insane journey. I truly feel like the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to share more of my music this year!”

Though the world got a peek at Rodrigo’s songwriting ability and vocal talent via her starring role as Nini in Disney Plus’ “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” — especially with the soundtrack’s gold-certified hit “All I Want” — “Drivers License” shows a true pop star in the making. And, Rodrigo already has a co-sign from none other than Taylor Swift, who Rodrigo counts as one of her biggest inspirations. On the song’s release date, Jan. 8, Rodrigo posted to Instagram her reaction when she saw that “Drivers License” was already under Swift’s “Evermore” bonus tracks on the iTunes chart.

“Next to Taylor on the U.S. iTunes chart I’m in a puddle of tears,” Rodrigo wrote, to which Swift commented: “I say that’s my baby and I’m really proud.”

Rodrigo is set to release her first EP later this year, which she wrote during quarantine, and just signed to Geffen Records. Watch the music video for “Drivers License” below.