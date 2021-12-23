Olivia Rodrigo, BTS Top Year-End Streaming Charts

Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, Pooh Shiesty were among the artists topping the major streaming services’ year-end charts, according to a list distributed Thursday by the Digital Media Association, of which Amazon, Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify and YouTube are members.

DIMA noted that streaming continued to rise in 2021, and that major hip-hop and reggaeton artists garnered many of the top spots in the year-end lists, “benefitting from streaming platforms’ ability to drive discovery and the exploding popularity of Latin music.”

DIMA CEO Garrett Levin said, “The story of music in 2021 was defined by the amazing artists, both familiar and new, who were able to harness the power of streaming to connect with fans. This year, we celebrated the gradual return of live music a year after most in-person concerts were shuttered, while recognizing that challenges still remain. A bright spot amidst the continued Covid-related uncertainty is that we again saw growing numbers of fans eager to discover new artists and follow their careers, reconnect with old favorites, and listen to the artists and songwriters they love via streaming.”

Top 2021 Lists Across Streaming Platforms:

Amazon Music:

Best Songs of 2021:

“Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat feat. SZA

“Fancy Like” by Walker Hayes

“Way 2 Sexy (feat. Future & Young Thug)” by Drake

“STAY” by The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

“drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo

Apple Music:

Top Songs:

“Dynamite” by BTS “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo “positions” by Ariana Grande “For The Night (feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby)” by Pop Smoke “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd

Pandora:

Top Thumbed Tracks of 2021:

“Up” by Cardi B “Leave The Door Open” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic “Easy On Me” by Adele “Fancy Like” by Walker Hayes “Time Today” by Moneybagg Yo

Spotify:

Top Artists:

Bad Bunny Taylor Swift BTS Drake Justin Bieber

Top Songs:

“drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa

Top Albums:

“SOUR” by Olivia Rodrigo “Future Nostalgia” by Dua Lipa “Justice” by Justin Bieber “=” by Ed Sheeran “Planet Her” by Doja Cat

YouTube:

Top Music Videos (US):