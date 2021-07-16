Normani, Cardi B Intertwine in Racy ‘Wild Side’ Visual

After making a cameo in Cardi B’s provocative “WAP,” the two are back for another eye-popping visual: Normani’s new single, “Wild Side.”

The record follows the 2020 song “Diamonds” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, which appeared on the “Birds of Prey” soundtrack. Normani’s last solo single was “Motivation” in 2019. She also saw two massive hits in Sam Smith’s “Dancing With a Stranger” and Khalid’s “Love Lies,” both of which featured the Fifth Harmony alum.

The colorful video for “Wild Side” was directed by Tanu Muino, who also handled the visuals for Cardi B’s “Up,” and choreographed by Sean Bankhead, who worked with Normani on her MTV VMAs performance of “Motivation.” Normani, who was first introduced to the world on the U.S. version of the “X-Factor,” has long cited dancing as her first passion — and it clearly shows.

“Wild Side” was written with Tyler Rohn, Taylor Ross, Jonah Christian, Dave Cappa, June Nawakii, Pardison Fontaine, Keynon Moore and Starrah, who is also credited with additional vocals and vocal production, alongside Kuk Harrell (Rihanna). The song was mixed by Jaycen Joshua.

Said Normani: “I had already been in rehearsal for about three weeks preparing for the video when Cardi heard the record for the first time. She really showed up for me and brought this record to life by simply doing what Cardi does best. I love that woman down and I’m forever grateful.”

Normani is signed to Keep Cool/RCA Records and managed by Brandon Silverstein of S10 Entertainment.

Watch the NSFW video below: