Rapper NLE Choppa Arrested on Weapons, Drug Charges

Memphis rapper NLE Choppa was arrested Sunday in Davie, Fla. and charged with carrying a concealed firearm, possession of Xanax, possession of cannabis and burglary of an unoccupied structure, according to an arrest report cited by the South Florida Sentinel and Memphis’ Fox 13.

According to the reports, the rapper, whose real name is Bryson Lashun Potts, told Davie Police he was attempting to retrieve a watch from a vehicle in a tow yard.

The report said a police dispatcher, while “watching via live camera feed,” saw two vehicles pull into the parking lot of the tow yard, which was closed. Several people got out of the cars and climbed over the fence. Potts and another individual then “walked around the entire tow yard,” the arresting officer said. The pair eventually left, got back into their vehicle and left. They were pulled over by police while in the parking lot of the tow yard.

As the pair left the vehicle, officers saw they were sitting on top of two guns — a Glock 27 with an extended magazine and an AK-47 Draco pistol, according to the report. The guns were fully loaded; no one claimed ownership or knowledge of the them.

Police also found a backpack containing seven grams of marijuana and three and a half Xanax pills, according to the report.

A rep for the rappers label did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Unconfirmed reports said he has been released from jail.

Potts, 18, scored a platinum single last year with his song “Shotta Flow.” The video for his latest release, “Picture Me Grapin,” is a tribute to 2Pac.