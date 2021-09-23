Nirvana ‘Nevermind’ 30th Anniversary Editions — with 70 Unreleased Tracks — Due in November

The 30 th anniversary of the release of Nirvana’s galvanizing second album “Nevermind” is Friday, but just in time for the holiday season Geffen/Ume will roll out a set of multi-format reissues containing a total of 94 audio and video tracks — 70 of them previously unreleased.

The releases, which begin rolling out on Nov. 12, will range from Super Deluxe Editions to standard digital/CD and single disc vinyl with bonus 7-inch. In all formats, “Nevermind” is newly remastered from the original half-inch stereo analog tapes to high-resolution 192kHz 24-bit (like any of us know what that means).

Among the previously unreleased material exclusive to various versions of these 30th anniversary editions are four complete live shows:

*Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (recorded and filmed on November 25, 1991 at the Paradiso club);

*Live in Del Mar, California (recorded on December 28, 1991 at the Pat O’Brien Pavilion at the Del Mar Fairgrounds);

*Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (recorded February 1, 1992 at the Palace in St. Kilda); and

*Live in Tokyo, Japan (recorded at the Nakano Sunplaza on February 19, 1992).

These live shows join two full live albums from the same time period — “Live at the Paramount” (Seattle, October 31, 1991) and “Live at Reading” (England’s Reading Festival, August 30, 1992) — as well as the “From the Muddy Banks of the Wishkah” live compilation, which includes tracks from the Amsterdam and Del Mar concerts.

All four newly remastered live shows are included in the “Nevermind” Super Deluxe Editions, which will be available in both vinyl (8LPs – 180-gram black vinyl – all in premium tip-on jackets — plus the new 7-inch – A-side: “Endless, Nameless” / B-side: “Even In His Youth” and “Aneurysm”) and CD+Blu-ray (5 CDs plus Blu-ray – Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands complete concert video newly remastered audio & video in HD).