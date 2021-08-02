‘America’s Got Talent’ Singer Nightbirde Drops Out Due to Cancer

Nightbirde, the 30-year-old singer whose original song “It’s OK” stunned judges on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” announced that she will be leaving the show to focus on her fight against cancer.

“Sharing my heart with the world on ‘AGT’ has been an honor and a dream come true. My point of view this summer has been astounding. What a miracle that the pain I’ve walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider,” Nightbirde, whose real name is Jane Marczewski, wrote on Instagram.

She continued, “Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention. I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of ‘AGT.’ Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it — but we knew that already. Thank you for all your support, it means the world to me. Stay with me, I’ll be better soon. I’m planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I’ve still got dreams.”

The “AGT” official Instagram account commented on her post: “We’re keeping you in our thoughts for a full recovery!”

The Zanesville, Ohio, artist revealed her cancer diagnosis while auditioning for “America’s Got Talent.” Her episode aired in June, and soon after, her performance went viral. Show creator and judge Simon Cowell called her voice “absolutely stunning” before pressing the golden buzzer, sending her straight through to the live shows in the competition.

On the show, Nightbirde said she was told she has a 2% chance of survival, “but 2% is not 0%.”

“It’s important that everyone knows I’m so much more than the bad things that happen to me,” Nightbirde said.

Watch Nightbirde’s performance of “It’s OK” below.