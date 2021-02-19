Nick Cannon Returns to Los Angeles Morning Radio, Seven Months After Anti-Semitic Controversy

Nick Cannon is back on Los Angeles radio, seven months after he was last heard locally on KPWR-FM “Power 106.” The Meruelo Media-owned station is set for Cannon’s return to the “Nick Cannon Mornings” show next Thursday.

As part of Cannon’s return to Power 106, he has sealed a new multi-year deal with both Meruelo and Skyview Networks, the company that syndicates his “Nick Cannon Radio” in afternoons across the country.

Meruelo Media president and CEO Otto Pardon described the return of “Nick Cannon Mornings” as “newly revamped and creatively turbo-charged” and “a uniquely Los Angeles centric morning show fitting of our iconic Power 106 flagship.” The return will reunite Cannon with co-hosts Teddy Mora, Melissa Rios and DJ Carisma.

Cannon took time off morning radio last summer in light of anti-Semitic remarks he made on the June 30 episode of his podcast “Cannon’s Class.” At one point he talked about anti-Semitic conspiracy theories with former Public Enemy member Professor Griff.

As a result, ViacomCBS ended their relationship with the star, including dumping him from his long-running sketch comedy series “Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘n Out,” while plans for a syndicated talk show were put on hold for a year by distributor Debmar-Mercury. Fox kept Cannon as the host of “The Masked Singer,” however, he won’t be seen in the first few episodes of Season 5 due to his recent COVID-19 diagnosis; instead, Niecy Nash will fill in as guest host.

ViacomCBS has since revived its partnership with Cannon, after the star apologized and met with Jewish religious and community leaders to better understand the history of anti-Semitism. The Debmar-Mercury talker remains on track. And in September, Skyview brought back the syndicated version of Cannon’s radio show.

But Cannon had remained off Power 106 until now. He first took over the Power 106 morning show in June 2019 after J Cruz’s “The Cruz Show” was lured away by crosstown rival KRRL (“Real 92.3”). Cannon’s radio resume also includes a stint between 2010-2012 on New York’s WNOW (“92.3 Now FM”). As part of the deal, the show for Meruelo and KPWR will be more L.A.-centric than the nationally syndicated show.

“Los Angeles, I am back and ready to lift you up in the mornings and bring joy at the crack of dawn with original comedy and candid conversation,” Cannon said in a statement. “Tough times don’t last, but tough people do – and I am grateful for my supporters, friends and loved ones who have guided me through this journey these past few months. We grow through challenges and lessons together, but emerge better on the other side.”

Steve Jones, president/COO of Skyview Networks, called Cannon “a unique influencer who has driven radio ratings success through his hard work and complete audience focus. Nick is familiar to every 18-49-year-old listener and advertiser in America through his platforms on social media, TV, movies and music.”