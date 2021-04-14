NFT Raises $200,000 for ‘Save Our Stages’ With Support From Shawn Mendes, Tove Lo; Next Round Starts Friday

After an NFT fundraiser for independent venues raised more than $200,000 last week, Goldflyer and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) have announced the second round.

Top NFT marketplace Nifty Gateway has joined the effort and announced a follow-up drop this Friday (April 16) at 1:30 p.m. ET, featuring many of the artists who have supported the cause so far: Tove Lo, Dillon Francis, Pabllo Vittar and Tycho will all donate their likenesses for an NFT portrait series called “Nifty For NIVA” created by artist/musician Young & Sick (Nick van Hofwegen), with proceeds going to NIVA’s efforts to help struggling independent music venues stay afloat during the pandemic — the venues’ plight has grown worse in recent days, since the Small Business Administration website through which venues apply for relief immediately crashed when it opened last Thursday and has no current reopen date.

Last week’s fundraiser was supported by Shawn Mendes, Tove Lo, Dillon Francis, Tycho, Disclosure, The Knocks, Phoebe Ryan and more, all getting involved with bids to give back to their favorite independent venues. All ten venues’ 1 of 1 “golden ticket” pieces were sold, with notable winners including Shawn Mendes & Andrew Gertler (the Troubadour, Los Angeles), Tove Lo (First Avenue), Dillon Francis (Neumos), Pabllo Vittar (9:30 Club) and Tycho (The Independent).

Shawn Mendes said, “I’m so thrilled to be able to support independent venues like the historic Troubadour with this fundraiser. We are all missing live shows right now, and we need to make sure when touring comes back, that the venues we all love have the support they need to stay open, especially the small independent venues that fuel new artists breaking and earning a living.”

Dayna Frank, President of NIVA and CEO/Owner of First Avenue in Minneapolis, added, “This NFT drop included such an incredible collection and the fact that so many of the winning bids were placed by artists who have connections to the independent venues, it’s just really special. Now, these artists are stepping up and supporting the cause even further with this additional NFT portrait drop benefitting NIVA. It’s an honor.”

Goldflyer is a fundraising initiative put together by Neon Gold Records, Venue Group and All Things Go, in collaboration with NIVA and 10 of the country’s most iconic independent venues: 9:30 Club, Bowery Ballroom, EXIT/IN, First Avenue, The Independent, Mohawk, The Metro, Neumos, Tipitina’s, and The Troubadour.

At the start of April, Young & Sick and Goldflyer announced a “Golden Ticket” Non-Fungible Token (NFT) art fundraiser working with ten of the country’s most iconic independent music venues and NIVA (National Independent Venue Association).

The fundraiser raised over $200,000 and directly benefits the 10 historic institutions as well as the National Independent Venue Foundation, which raises money to assist independent live music venues still struggling due to the ongoing challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Independent Venue Foundation supports a transparent, competitive marketplace serving a diverse and inclusive community of artists, fans, and industry workers.