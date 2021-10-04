New Kids on the Block to Be Joined by Rick Astley, Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue for Nostalgic 2022 Tour

The part of the population that is never gonna give the late ’80s and early ’90s up may be delighted by the lineup for a summer 2022 arena tour that will bring together four of the key pop and R&B acts from the era, with headliners New Kids on the Block being joined by Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue and Rick Astley
Routing announced Monday for the Live Nation-produced “MIxTape Tour 2022” shows the quartet of artists passing through 54 cities in the U.S. and Canada next summer, starting May 10 in Cincinnati and wrapping up July 23 in Washington, D.C. Stops along the way include a May 27 show at L.A.’s Staples Center and a July 24 gig at Newark, NJ’s Prudential Center. (No New York City show is on the agenda.)
All four artists appear on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” today for a “Kelly-oke medley” to tout the tour. (See video below.)
This marks the second “MixTape Tour” NKOTB has embarked on. A 2019 tour under the same banner, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the boy band’s debut album, also featured Salt-N-Pepa, with Naughty by Nature, Tiffany and Debbie Gibson as the remaining acts.
NKOTB recently returned from a two-year layoff following the last tour to do a one-off hometown stadium show at Fenway Park Aug. 6.
The enduring popularity of Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” was recently bolstered by the “Ted Lasso” series being Rick-rolled by the song.
Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday at Ticketmaster.com.
The full list of 55 tour dates:
|Tuesday, May 10
|Cincinnati, OH
|Heritage Bank Center
|Thursday, May 12
|Indianapolis, IN
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Friday, May 13
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Saturday, May 14
|St. Louis, MO
|Enterprise Center
|Sunday, May 15
|Kansas City, MO
|T-Mobile Center
|Monday, May 16
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Paycom Center
|Wednesday, May 18
|New Orleans, LA
|Smoothie King Center
|Thursday, May 19
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|Friday, May 20
|Edinburg, TX
|Bert Ogden Arena
|Saturday, May 21
|San Antonio, TX
|AT&T Center
|Sunday, May 22
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Wednesday, May 25
|Phoenix, AZ
|Footprint Center
|Thursday, May 26
|San Diego, CA
|Viejas Arena
|Friday, May 27
|Los Angeles, CA
|Staples Center
|Saturday, May 28
|Anaheim, CA
|Honda Center
|Sunday, May 29
|Las Vegas, NV
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|Tuesday, May 31
|Fresno, CA
|Save Mart Center
|Wednesday, June 1
|San Jose, CA
|SAP Center
|Thursday, June 2
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|Saturday, June 4
|Seattle, WA
|Climate Pledge Arena
|Sunday, June 5
|Portland, OR
|Moda Center
|Monday, June 6
|Spokane, WA
|Spokane Arena
|Tuesday, June 7
|Boise, ID
|Ford Idaho Center
|Wednesday, June 8
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Vivint Arena
|Friday, June 10
|Denver, CO
|Ball Arena
|Saturday, June 11
|Lincoln, NE
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|Sunday, June 12
|Des Moines, IA
|Wells Fargo Arena
|Tuesday, June 14
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|Wednesday, June 15
|Milwaukee, WI
|Fiserv Forum
|Thursday, June 16
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Van Andel Arena
|Friday, June 17
|Rosemont, IL
|Allstate Arena
|Tuesday, June 21
|Cleveland, OH
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|Wednesday, June 22
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Thursday, June 23
|Mt. Pleasant, MI
|Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
|Friday, June 24
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Saturday, June 25
|Columbus, OH
|Schottenstein Center
|Sunday, June 26
|Lexington, KY
|Rupp Arena
|Wednesday, June 29
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|Thursday, June 30
|Belmont Park, NY
|UBS Arena
|Friday, July 1
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Saturday, July 2
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Sunday, July 3
|Atlantic City, NJ
|Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
|Wednesday, July 6
|Greenville, SC
|Bon Secours Arena
|Thursday, July 7
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|Friday, July 8
|Jacksonville, FL
|Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
|Saturday, July 9
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|FLA Live Arena
|Sunday, July 10
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|Tuesday, July 12
|Charlotte, NC
|Spectrum Center
|Thursday, July 14
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|Friday, July 15
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|Sunday, July 17
|Buffalo, NY
|KeyBank Center
|Tuesday, July 19
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PPG Paints Arena
|Thursday, July 21
|Hershey, PA
|Giant Center
|Friday, July 22
|Raleigh, NC
|PNC Arena
|Saturday, July 23
|Washington, DC
|Capital One Arena