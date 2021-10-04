×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: The Timeless Cool of Cole Porter, Muse to Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga and a Century’s Worth of Singing Greats

New Kids on the Block to Be Joined by Rick Astley, Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue for Nostalgic 2022 Tour

nkotb tour rick astley en vogue
Austin Hargrave

The part of the population that is never gonna give the late ’80s and early ’90s up may be delighted by the lineup for a summer 2022 arena tour that will bring together four of the key pop and R&B acts from the era, with headliners New Kids on the Block being joined by Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue and Rick Astley

Routing announced Monday for the Live Nation-produced “MIxTape Tour 2022” shows the quartet of artists passing through 54 cities in the U.S. and Canada next summer, starting May 10 in Cincinnati and wrapping up July 23 in Washington, D.C. Stops along the way include a May 27 show at L.A.’s Staples Center and a July 24 gig at Newark, NJ’s Prudential Center. (No New York City show is on the agenda.)

All four artists appear on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” today for a “Kelly-oke medley” to tout the tour. (See video below.)

This marks the second “MixTape Tour” NKOTB has embarked on. A 2019 tour under the same banner, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the boy band’s debut album, also featured Salt-N-Pepa, with Naughty by Nature, Tiffany and Debbie Gibson as the remaining acts.

NKOTB recently returned from a two-year layoff following the last tour to do a one-off hometown stadium show at Fenway Park Aug. 6.

The enduring popularity of Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” was recently bolstered by the “Ted Lasso” series being Rick-rolled by the song.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

The full list of 55 tour dates:

Tuesday, May 10 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
Thursday, May 12 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Friday, May 13 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Saturday, May 14 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
Sunday, May 15 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
Monday, May 16 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center
Wednesday, May 18 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Thursday, May 19 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Friday, May 20 Edinburg, TX Bert Ogden Arena
Saturday, May 21 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
Sunday, May 22 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Wednesday, May 25 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
Thursday, May 26 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
Friday, May 27 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
Saturday, May 28 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
Sunday, May 29 Las Vegas, NV Michelob ULTRA Arena
Tuesday, May 31 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
Wednesday, June 1 San Jose, CA SAP Center
Thursday, June 2 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Saturday, June 4 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Sunday, June 5 Portland, OR Moda Center
Monday, June 6 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
Tuesday, June 7 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center
Wednesday, June 8 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena
Friday, June 10 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Saturday, June 11 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sunday, June 12 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
Tuesday, June 14 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Wednesday, June 15 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
Thursday, June 16 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Friday, June 17 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
Tuesday, June 21 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Wednesday, June 22 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Thursday, June 23 Mt. Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Friday, June 24 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Saturday, June 25 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
Sunday, June 26 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
Wednesday, June 29 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Thursday, June 30 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena
Friday, July 1 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Saturday, July 2 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Sunday, July 3 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Wednesday, July 6 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Arena
Thursday, July 7 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Friday, July 8 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Saturday, July 9 Ft. Lauderdale, FL FLA Live Arena
Sunday, July 10 Orlando, FL Amway Center
Tuesday, July 12 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Thursday, July 14 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Friday, July 15 Boston, MA TD Garden
Sunday, July 17 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
Tuesday, July 19 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Thursday, July 21 Hershey, PA Giant Center
Friday, July 22 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
Saturday, July 23 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

 

 

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad